New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India is steadily emerging as an important player in Asia's wider technology ecosystem, supported by strong coordination between the private sector and the Government as highlighted in a report by Amundi, a French asset management company.

According to the report, India is gradually carving out its place in the global tech landscape by leveraging its strong product development skills and the synergies created through IT-enabled services.

The alignment between industry leaders and government initiatives on tech innovation is contributing to steady progress, positioning the country as a rising force in Asia's broader technology network.

The report noted that Asia's role in the ongoing global tech rally is diverse. Chinese tech, in particular, has room to rise further as the rally broadens.

China continues to balance supply discipline with strong innovation ambitions. However, unlike the US, China is not experiencing a tech super cycle.

Instead, it is pursuing sustainable growth supported by policies designed to curb subsidies, reduce excess capacity and limit regional competition.

The report pointed out that Europe, in comparison, lacks a dominant AI champion and continues to trail the US and China in IT spending, which raises concerns about a widening competitiveness gap.

Energy supply challenges, especially in the UK, along with slower fiscal support for technology investments, are also constraining Europe's AI potential.

Despite these challenges, it believes Europe still holds several pockets of opportunity. These include sectors linked to electrification, AI-related capital goods, and small- to mid-cap companies focused on domestic markets. Such areas could benefit from a gradual rise in productivity and innovation, provided Europe strengthens its infrastructure and addresses skills development gaps.

European financials could also see gains due to rising financial requirements in an environment where interest rates remain supportive.

The report added that the global tech capex cycle remains central, but the broader technology theme is now expanding beyond the US to major regions including China, Taiwan, India, Europe and Japan.

Given the concentration risk in US mega-cap companies and the possibility of US exceptionalism fading, the report argues for geographic and sector diversification.

It also stated that it favours a combination of AI exposure along with defensive and cyclical themes. This includes financials and industrials that are set to benefit from higher investment, defence companies tied to security spending, and green transition stocks linked to electrification and grid development. (ANI)

