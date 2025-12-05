India Gears Up for the Most Awaited Event in Bitumen & Road Construction -- GRC Conference 2025 in Lucknow

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5: The Global Road Construction and Bitumen community is set to converge in Lucknow this December for one of the most awaited industry gatherings of the year; the 5th Edition of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC-2025), taking place on 19th December at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Recognised as the most sought-after platform dedicated to Bitumen and Road Construction, the conference brings together the most influential stakeholders from across the infrastructure value chain. This landmark event will host leading experts in Bitumen and Modified Bitumen, senior representatives from the logistics industry, top importers, government authorities, academics, contractors, EPC companies, R&D organisations, and technology solution providers, all under one roof.

A Dynamic Platform for Innovation, Collaboration & Growth

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 5, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As India accelerates its infrastructure development and highway expansion at an unprecedented pace, the need for advanced materials, smarter technology, sustainability-driven processes, and reliable logistics has never been greater. GRC-2025 serves as a high-impact forum to address these industry priorities through:

1) High-level panel discussions and keynote sessions from industry visionaries

2) Deep-dive presentations on Bitumen, Modified Bitumen, PMB/CRMB, RAP & sustainable pavement development as well as New Technologies

3) Insights into logistics challenges, evolving import dynamics and supply chain optimisation

4) Networking opportunities with global and domestic decision-makers and end-users

The conference promises to unlock new business opportunities, strategic partnerships, and technology collaborations, shaping the future of India's road construction ecosystem.

Why Industry Stakeholders Cannot Miss GRC-2025

1) India's largest and most trusted conference dedicated to Bitumen & Road Construction

2) Unmatched industry networking with buyers, suppliers, investors and policy influencers

3) Exclusive access to market intelligence, project outlook, and upcoming tenders

4) A platform to explore emerging solutions that improve road quality, safety & sustainability

A Meeting Point for Today's Leaders and Tomorrow's Changemakers

With participation from numerous countries expected, GRC-2025 reinforces India's position as a global hub for bitumen technology, road infrastructure development and innovative construction materials. It enables meaningful engagement between stakeholders across the supply chain to advance national and regional infrastructure goals.

GRC-2025 is not just a conference, it is where ideas meet opportunity, where challenges become solutions, and where the future of the road construction sector is shaped.

Be part of the conversation!

Conference Details:

Date: 19th December 2025

Venue: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

Contact: +91 91673 64282

Visit Our Website: www.grcconferences.com

Join us in Lucknow and network with the leaders transforming road infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)