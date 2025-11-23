New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India has taken a significant step to boost cooperation with Georgia in textiles, sericulture, and trade. A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Textiles, led by P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary of the Central Silk Board (CSB) and Secretary General of the International Sericultural Commission (ISC), concluded a five-day visit to Georgia from November 17 to 21.

The visit aimed to deepen partnerships in sericulture, textiles, apparel, and carpet trade.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Textiles, the delegation took part in the 11th BACSA International Conference - CULTUSERI 2025, where Sivakumar represented India and the ISC in the opening address.

He spoke about India's strong foundation in traditional silk knowledge and how it continues to shape the creative and cultural industries. During the conference, he also presented a paper titled "The Chronicles of Wild Silk", underlining India's contribution to global sericulture practices.

Adding to India's technical engagement, S. Manthira Moorthy, Director (Technical), CSB, showcased collaborative research between India and Bulgaria. His presentation focused on developing a productive bivoltine silkworm hybrid tailored for Indian conditions, reflecting ongoing international cooperation in silk research.

One of the major highlights of the visit was the presentation of India's "5-in-1 Silk Stole," a unique creation that combines Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Tropical Tasar, Muga, and Eri silks in a single product. Conceived under the initiative of Sivakumar, the stole represents India's diverse silk heritage and demonstrates strong potential in global markets for premium handmade products.

The Indian delegation met senior officials of the Georgian government, as well as representatives from universities, sericulture laboratories, research centres, textile manufacturers, carpet traders, and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI). These meetings focused on strengthening bilateral trade, improving market access, and promoting collaborative research in sericulture and textiles.

The outcomes of the visit included renewed India-Georgia cooperation in textile research and trade, identification of new opportunities for joint ventures in apparel and carpets, and the establishment of pathways for institutional and technical partnerships. India's active role in the BACSA international platform also reinforced its position as a global leader in silk and textile innovation. (ANI)

