New Delhi, November 23: Healthcare and personal care products maker Cupid Ltd’s Chairman and Managing Director, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, has made a significant market move by purchasing a bulk deal quantity of 38 lakh equity shares of Karnataka Bank on 21 November 2025, according to the official NSE disclosure.

Halwasiya's large-cap acquisition comes at a time when the private-sector institutional lender is undergoing a major transformation, focusing on strengthening its balance sheet, improving asset quality, and accelerating its digital and technological upgrades. Market observers believe this could mark the beginning of a more strategic and long-term interest from the Cupid CMD.

According to the company's announcement, investors tracking the development say the move may signal strong confidence in Karnataka Bank's ongoing restructuring, with the potential for substantial value creation in the medium to long term. As per NSE shareholding data, Quant Mutual Fund currently holds 3.9%, amounting to 1,47,54,512 shares, in Karnataka Bank.

On the same trading day, Graviton Research Capital LLP executed a sell-and-buy-back bulk deal, selling 24,32,291 shares at an average price of INR 187.44, and later repurchasing the entire quantity at INR 187.22, as reflected in the exchange data.

Karnataka Bank Share Price Movement

Karnataka Bank’s stock reacted positively to the developments, closing 7.63% higher at INR 188.50 on Friday, compared to the previous close of INR 175.14. The lender made the formal announcement on 21 November 2025.

Over the long term, Karnataka Bank has delivered impressive returns, rising over 325% in the last five years. However, the stock has dipped more than 5% over the last year. On a year-to-date basis, the bank’s shares have declined 11.14% in 2025, though they have climbed 3.08% in the past month and gained 5.34% during the last five sessions.

The bank hit its 52-week high at INR 231 on 11 December 2024, while the 52-week low of INR 162.20 was recorded on 4 March 2025. As of Friday’s close, the bank’s market capitalisation stood at INR 7,126.97 crore.

