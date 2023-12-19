New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, fresh from the CoP28 Summit in Dubai, highlighted India's pivotal role in representing the interests of developing nations regarding environmental issues.

He emphasized India's global standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the acceptance of the 'Green Growth' concept proposed during the G20 Summit held in Delhi.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Removes Mitchell Johnson As Guest Speaker Over Explosive David Warner Column.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister Yadav expressed pride in India's growing influence on the global stage.

Yadav stated, "India has become the voice of developing nations in terms of environmental concerns. The concept of 'Green Growth' proposed under the Delhi Declaration during the G20 Summit, has been accepted by the world".

Also Read | Why is IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

He added, "Under the leadership of PM Modi India's stature has gone up globally. We are just not another developing nation. With Chandrayaan we have shown the world what our capacity is. We have shown the world that with minimum budget we can reach the moon."

Yadav highlighted India's economic growth, noting that the country is growing at 6.3 per cent, surpassing other major economies.

Comparing the growth rates, he stated, "In the US, it's 2.1 per cent, in China 4.1 per cent, and similar others are not there in comparison with India. India has become a potential market for the world."

Addressing India's economic trajectory, Yadav mentioned, "We are on our way to becoming the third-biggest economy under the leadership of PM Modi. India is the growing hub of unicorns."

During the CoP28 Summit, India actively contributed to discussions on environmental sustainability, aligning with the global commitment to address climate change.

Minister Bhupendra Yadav reiterated India's dedication to green initiatives and emphasized the country's role in shaping the narrative on environmental responsibility.

The Minister's remarks reflect India's multidimensional progress, from economic growth to space exploration, positioning the nation as a key player in global affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)