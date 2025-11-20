Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI): India's expanding economic partnership with Israel received fresh momentum as leading figures from manufacturing, food, water technology and cybersecurity highlighted the "very good atmosphere" between the two nations and outlined new investments, collaborations and opportunities.

Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Board of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, called the recent high-level exchanges a strong signal of growing confidence. "This is actually, we just came back from India... and the impression is very, very big," he said.

Balashnikov added that "friendship, pure friendship... give the right formula for good businesses," stressing that stronger economic ties translate into "more jobs and jobs," benefiting both economies.

Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that a positive political and business climate is crucial. "If there is a good atmosphere, it's good for business," he noted, highlighting the "very good atmosphere" between India and Israel and the "so, so big" potential for cooperation across industries.

From the food sector, LT Foods CEO Inderjeet Kaur Arora underlined India's strong presence in the Israeli premium rice market. She said the company, known for its Daawat brand, holds "about 40% of the market share in the premium segment" and has been present in Israel "for more than 15 years." Arora added that "everybody here in Israel knows Dawat," reinforcing the brand's deep market penetration and future expansion plans.

In cybersecurity, Check Point's CEO, Nadav Zafrir pointed to India's strategic role in the company's global operations. He described their meeting with the minister as "a wonderful discussion," noting that the company is already "protecting some of the most critical infrastructure" in India and operates its largest R&D centre outside Israel in Bengaluru.

The company plans to hire more talent, citing India's strength in "deep tech" and network engineering.

Water-tech specialist IDE Technologies also reaffirmed long-standing engagement with India. CEO Alon Tavor praised Indian leadership, saying the minister was "one of the most impressive guys," and highlighted the company's 25-year association with Reliance and other partners. Tavor said IDE works across data centres, industrial desalination and municipal water reuse, calling water "a big issue in India."

The company plans to open a centre of excellence in Mumbai during the coming year, which is expected to be launched in 2026 and expand beyond its initial team size. (ANI)

