New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The next phase of India-Japan economic cooperation will increasingly be driven by collaboration between Japanese mid-sized enterprises (Chuken) and India's dynamic mid-sized manufacturing firms, according to a report by FICCI jointly with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM & Co).

The report titled - 'India-Japan Economic Partnership: Partnering for a Secure, Innovative, and Sustainable Future', highlights that these 'Chuken-to-Chuken' partnerships can enable deeper technological exchange, strengthen production capabilities and move the relationship beyond traditional supplier models toward co-creation.

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Since many Indian mid-sized companies already serve as tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers to global manufacturers, supported by strong engineering capabilities, international certifications, and growing R&D capacity, their operational depth and readiness for expansion make them natural partners for Japanese firms seeking to diversify supply chains and strengthen manufacturing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, the report noted.

The report further identifies high-potential pillars of future cooperation across key sectors.

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The first sector is semiconductors & electronics, which is India's fast-growing electronics market and strong policy support, combined with Japan's upstream technology strengths, enabling joint development of OSAT/ATMP facilities, power semiconductors, and deepening supply chain integration.

The other sector is automotive, EVs & mobility. India's EV penetration and domestic supplier ecosystem create strong complementarities with Japan's advanced automotive technologies, EV components, and battery systems.

Pharmaceuticals & healthcare is another high-potential sector for future cooperation in the India-Japan economic partnership. With India's global leadership in generics and Japan's innovation-driven ecosystem, both sides can collaborate on APIs, vaccines, digital R&D, and regulated market manufacturing.

India's large and rapidly expanding MedTech market, supported by medical device parks and PLI incentives, aligns strongly with Japan's high-tech device manufacturers.

Japan's clean energy transition goals and India's rapid renewable expansion--including 262.7 GW RE capacity further create new opportunities across hydrogen, ammonia, and grid-scale storage.

Recent defence export policy reforms in Japan and India's industrial corridors open pathways for joint production in electronics, sensors, maritime systems, and co-development of next-gen platforms.

Furthermore, India's expanding shipbuilding capacity and maritime infrastructure complement Japan's advanced ship design and marine engineering capabilities. Collaboration in commercial vessels, green shipping, and maritime supply chains can strengthen resilient Indo-Pacific maritime trade.

Japan's railway and aviation expertise--spanning signalling, safety systems, high-speed mobility, and MRO--can significantly accelerate India's infrastructure modernisation.

India's digital public infrastructure and Japan's financial institutions are forming deep partnerships in digital lending, payments, AI-driven services, and GCC expansion.

The report further highlights that India-Japan economic engagement has entered a decisive new phase, supported by sustained bilateral investments, resilient trade flows, and an unprecedented policy alignment between the two countries.

"Japan is today India's 5th largest investor, with cumulative FDI reaching USD 45.69 billion and over 1500 Japanese companies operating in India," the report noted.

The report also states that the ongoing global supply chain reconfiguration, driven by geopolitical shocks, climate-linked risks, and economic security considerations, has strengthened the strategic rationale for deeper India-Japan collaboration.

India's role is expanding due to strong macroeconomic performance, a large consumer base, rapid infrastructure growth, and a series of industrial policy reforms. Japan, with its global technological leadership in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, mobility systems, and speciality materials, is seeking diversified and trusted production bases--making India a natural partner in the next decade.

India and Japan are uniquely placed to co-create resilient, innovation-led, and sustainable supply chains for the next generation of global industries.

The new investment commitments, combined with shared values and strong institutional architecture, will shape one of the most important bilateral economic relationships of the coming decade, the report concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)