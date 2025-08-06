New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India, the Ministry of External affairs in its statement pointed out that India was being unfairly targeted for oil imports from Russia while countries like China and Turkey continued to do the same.

In its statement the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA added.

The MEA's clear indication is towards countries like China and Turkey that continue to source large percentage of crude oil or oil products from Russia.

According to data by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air for June 2025, China has bought 47% of Russia's crude exports, followed by India (38%), the EU (6%), and Turkiye (6%). Turkiye, is the largest buyer of oil products and has purchased 26% of Russia's oil product exports, followed by China (13%) and Brazil (12%).

The EU was the largest buyer LNG from Russia purchasing 51% of LNG exports from the country, followed by China (21%) and Japan (18%).

The EU was also the largest buyer of Russia's pipeline gas, purchasing 37% of it, followed by China (30%) and Turkiye (27%).

The data shows that India is justified in pushing its case of being unfairly targeted by the US Government in its latest tariff order.

On Wednesday, the US Government slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

The Executive Order also allows for modifications based on changing circumstances, including potential retaliation by other countries or steps taken by Russia or India to address the national emergency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, hours after he mentioned raising tariffs on India, said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 per cent "very substantially" over the next 24 hours due to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, Reuters reported.

"They're fuelling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Trump told CNBC in an interview, as cited by Reuters.According to the report, he added that the main sticking point with India was that its tariffs were too high but did not provide a new tariff rate.

On Monday, Trump had announced that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff on India for buying large amounts of Russian oil. He claimed that much of this oil is being sold in the open market for huge profits.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" (ANI)

