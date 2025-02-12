India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) to host 7th edition of The Pulses Conclave 2025 from February 12th to 14th at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex body of India's pulses and grains industry and trade as well as the knowledge hub of the global pulses sector is set to host the seventh edition of The Pulses Conclave 2025 from February 12 to 14, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. With the theme "Pulses for Prosperity - Nourishment with Sustainability," the event will emphasize on strategies to enhance India's pulses production to achieve self-reliance, policy frameworks for a stable trade environment, technological advancements to improve efficiency, global market trends, value-added products.

Also Read | Chainlink Price Analysis February 11, 2025: Chainlink Recovers from $17.65, Is DexBoss the Next Crypto to Explode?.

IPGA's flagship biennial event, The Pulses Conclave (TPC), is the world's largest conference-cum-exhibition dedicated to the pulses sector. Previous editions have witnessed participation from over 30 countries, with 800+ delegates expected at TPC2025. The conclave will focus on key areas that are critical to the growth of the pulses sector. These include bridging the gap between domestic production and growing pulses consumption, advancing India's self-reliance (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) in pulses production, and enhancing sustainable agricultural practices to boost global food and nutrition security.

The inaugural session on February 13 will be graced by SAmit Shah, Hon'ble Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Government of India along with senior ministers from the Government of India, policymakers, international trade delegates, and industry leaders. Other key dignitaries attending include Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Marketing and Protocol, Maharashtra State, Devesh Chaturvedi, Hon'ble Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Nidhi Khare, Hon'ble Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, and Subrata Gupta, Hon'ble Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The session will open with remarks by Bimal Kothari, Chairman of IPGA, followed by insights from Vijay Iyengar, President of the Global Pulse Confederation.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: TMC Government to Present Its Last Full-Fledged Budget Before 2026 Assembly Elections Today, Focus Expected on Welfare and Women Empowerment.

Speaking about the event and World Pulses Day 2025, Bimal Kothari, Chairman, India Pulses & Grains Association (IPGA) said, "World Pulses Day 2025, themed 'Pulses: Bringing Diversity to Agrifood Systems,' underscores the vital role of pulses in enhancing global nutrition, promoting sustainability, and ensuring food security. Pulses are not only a rich source of plant-based protein but also a key driver of sustainable agriculture, improving soil fertility and reducing carbon footprints. As India advances towards self-reliance in pulses production, it is crucial to strengthen domestic cultivation, enhance value chains, and boost consumer awareness.

In alignment with this vision, The Pulses Conclave 2025 will honour and celebrate the essence of World Pulses Day by bringing together global stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive strategic discussions on increasing indigenous production, fostering innovation, and addressing key challenges in the pulses sector. As the world's largest pulses-focused platform, TPC2025 will reinforce India's commitment to building a more resilient and diverse agrifood system."

The second plenary session will focus on foreign dignitaries and heads of foreign missions, featuring key speakers such as Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister of Tanzania, Ronaldo Caiado, Governor of Goias, Brazil, Daryl Harrison, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Saskatchewan Province of Canada, H.E. Minn Minn, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of Myanmar, and H.E. Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation of Myanmar. Other distinguished participants include H.E. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Ms. Anisa Mbega, Tanzania High Commissioner to India, H.E. Kenneth da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, and H.E. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, H.E. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India and Garth Thornburn, Minister Counsellor for the USA Department of Agriculture.

February 14 will feature in-depth discussions on key industry topics, including the session on India-Australia pulses trade and its future trajectory, the global chickpeas and lentils outlook panels, research advancements aimed at increasing pulses yield, and the global beans outlook panel.

IPGA will commemorate World Pulses Day 2025 by hosting 'The Pulses Conclave 2025' welcome reception at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi on February 12 by uniting industry leaders and policymakers to highlight the vital role of pulses in strengthening global food security and promoting sustainability. As the pulses industry navigates evolving global trade dynamics and rising domestic consumption, The Pulses Conclave 2025 promises to set the agenda for the future of the sector.

About The Pulses Conclave (TPC):

The Pulses Conclave (TPC) is the world's largest conference-cum-exhibition dedicated to the global pulses sector, organized biennially by the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA). Recognized as a premier platform for industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders, TPC facilitates high-level discussions on sustainable agriculture, global food security, trade policies, and market dynamics. The event brings together senior government officials, foreign missions, trade promotion agencies, processing houses, exporters, importers, traders, and international value chain participants, fostering collaboration and business opportunities. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, The Pulses Conclave plays a vital role in shaping the future of the pulses industry, strengthening India's position in global trade, and promoting pulses as a key driver of economic and nutritional well-being.

About IPGA:

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for the pulses and grains trade and industry in India, has a pan-India reach encompassing over 10,000 direct and indirect stakeholders, including individuals, corporates, and regional Pulses Traders and Processors Associations. These stakeholders are actively involved in the farming, processing, warehousing, and import business of pulses across the entire value chain.

IPGA's vision is to make the Indian Pulses and grains industry & trade globally competitive and in so doing, help advance India's food and nutrition security. IPGA takes the onus of essaying a leadership role in the domestic agri-business and plays a more proactive role in the global domain to foster healthy relations among Indian market participants and between India and all associates overseas.

For more information, please visit: https://ipga.co.in/

For further media queries, please contact:

Hunk Golden and Media: Sonia Kulkarni | +919820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)