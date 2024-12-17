BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 17: Global communications platform Infobip has reported record-breaking communications interactions during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. India has emerged as a key growth market for Rich Communication Services (RCS) and WhatsApp interactions, underscoring the rising importance of conversational experiences. Globally, the platform recorded 3.4bn interactions on Black Friday - a 26% increase - with Cyber Week (Friday, 29 Nov to Monday, 2 December) witnessing a remarkable 41% surge, compared to last year. This Black Friday marked a seismic shift in how Indian consumers prefer to engage with brands. RCS interactions surged by an extraordinary 1162%, while WhatsApp engagement grew by 113%, proving that conversational channels are now a must-have for brands. Cyber Monday data for India also mirrored similar growth trajectories as WhatsApp interactions grew by 74.7%, while RCS interactions surged by 1455.2%. The momentum continued, with RCS growing by 542.59% and WhatsApp by 111.14% during Cyber Week. Offering enhanced multimedia capabilities, RCS is enabling businesses to connect with customers in a way that is more engaging and hyper-personalized. Globally, RCS interactions on Black Friday increased by 394% with an impressive 349% rise during Cyber Week compared to last year, solidifying its role as a fastest growing channel for retailers worldwide. Infobip further reveals that, in this year's Black Friday, Retail & eCommerce and Finance industries are among the top 5 sectors driving interactions on its platform, recording year-on-year growth of 42% and 35%, respectively. Harsha Solanki, VP GM - Asia, Infobip, said, "This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we saw a four-fold increase in RCS interactions in India - a testament to the growing preference for conversational engagement. As customers demand more meaningful and seamless experiences, RCS has proven to be a game-changer, driving sales, offering end-to-end journeys, and enhancing customer satisfaction throughout the shopping period. In today's cost-conscious and digitally-driven market, adopting RCS is not just an option - it's essential for businesses looking to stay ahead and meet the evolving needs of their customers."

