NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 13: For years, India has cheered from the sidelines as global wrestling spectacles captured imaginations worldwide. Now, it's our turn. This September, the spotlight swings to India -- not as a spectator, but as a creator, leader, and game-changer.

Also Read | Uri Encounter: Soldier Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists As Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

AdiGroupe and its sports innovation arm AEx SPORT, in association with Prasar Bharati, proudly announce the launch of Global League Wrestling (GLW) -- the nation's first global-format professional wrestling league, conceived in India and designed for audiences across the world.

This is more than sport. It's a national moment.

Also Read | Apple Denies Favouritism to OpenAI ChatGPT in App Store Rankings, Calls Platform 'Fair and Free of Bias' After Elon Musk's Claims.

Launching on 17th September 2025 with a 40-week season, GLW will air on DD Sports, stream on Waves OTT, and broadcast through All India Radio beginning 4th October. Together, these platforms are expected to deliver a staggering reach of 1 billion viewers, from the largest metros to the smallest villages -- making GLW one of the most ambitious sports entertainment projects ever launched from Indian soil.

The Energy of India, the Spirit of the World

GLW combines the athletic intensity of professional wrestling with the richness of Indian storytelling. Expect powerful rivalries, heroic journeys, and emotional sagas -- inspired by our cultural identity yet crafted to captivate audiences everywhere. Every match will be a spectacle, every character a story worth following, and every victory a reason to celebrate.

At the heart of GLW, The Great Khali takes on the role of Brand Ambassador and Talent Commissioner, guiding a new generation of Indian wrestling talent and preparing them to stand tall on the global stage.

A Gift to the Nation

"GLW is India's statement to the world -- that we have the vision, skill, and execution prowess to create world-class sports entertainment," said Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman of AdiGroupe, AEx SPORT, and GLW. "It's a platform for our athletes to rise, compete, and inspire -- and for our stories to echo far beyond our borders. This is a gift to the Bharat, and a celebration of our youth's energy and determination."

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, added, "GLW offers something truly unique -- the discipline and drama of professional wrestling brought to life with the cultural depth of India. Through our platforms, we will bring this to every home, every community, and every generation."

History in the Making

With GLW, India is not entering the global wrestling map quietly -- it is stepping into the arena with the force of a billion hearts. From screens to stadiums, from local heroes to global icons, GLW will inspire a generation, showcase homegrown excellence, and unite the nation in pride and excitement.

Mark your calendars. 17th September 2025 is the day India enters the ring -- not as a contender, but as a champion unveiled.

This is our league. Our stories. Our glory.

#GLWIndia #IndiaInTheRing #GlobalLeagueOfWrestling #17Sept2025

Adi Groupe is London-based diversified group with a strategic vision to develop high-value, future-proof businesses across diverse sectors in India and overseas. Anchored by the leadership team of deep operating expertise, the Group combines a unique combination of technology innovation, operational excellence, and strategic business development to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

With years of collective experience in scaling businesses, handling complex operations, and implementing large-scale transformations, Adi Groupe leverages the world-class practices staying deeply rooted in local market insights. Its business philosophy rests on three pillars -- innovation-led growth, operational excellence, and creation of stakeholder value. This leads the Group to recognize emerging opportunities, roll out cutting-edge solutions, and build strong operational structures that produce consistent outcomes.

Beyond financial performance, Adi Groupe is committed to shaping the industries it operates in by setting high standards for governance, sustainability, and community impact. The Group invests significantly in talent, technology, and infrastructure to enhance its competitive advantage while being aligned with India's vision for economic development and global competitiveness.

For more information, please visit: www.adi-partners.co.uk

AEx SPORT is the sports innovation division of AdiGroupe, a UK-headquartered firm focused on creating next-generation sports properties rooted in cultural impact and technological excellence. AEx SPORT develops IPs across performance-based sports and entertainment with a mission to inspire and empower audiences globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)