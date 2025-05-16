New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): India will close the current sugar marketing season with a closing stock of around 52-53 lakh tonnes, believed to be a comfortable buffer, and it will ensure that the country has a sufficient supply to meet its demand, Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Friday.

Sugar marketing season in India runs from October to September.

The 2024-25 season commenced with an opening stock of 80 lakh tonnes. Considering the projected domestic consumption of 280 lakh tonnes and export estimates of upto 9 lakh tonnes, the closing stock is likely to be around 52-53 lakh tonnes, according to the industry body ISMA.

The 2024-25 sugar season is projected to conclude with a net sugar production of approximately 261 to 262 lakh tonnes. This includes 257.44 lakh tonnes produced up to mid-May, along with an estimated 4 to 5 lakh tonnes anticipated from the special crushing season in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As per the supplies upto April 30, 2025, approximately 27 lakh tonnes of sugar have been diverted for ethanol production during the current season. An additional 6 to 7 lakh tonnes are expected to be diverted over the remaining season, the industry body said.

The industry body has painted an optimistic outlook for the 2025-26 sugar season.

"The 2025-26 sugar season is shaping up to be promising, buoyed by several positive developments across key sugar-producing regions," the industry body said today.

In the southern states, particularly Maharashtra and Karnataka, sugarcane planting has shown significant improvement, thanks to a favourable southwest monsoon in 2024.

"Supported by a strong cane availability, the stage is set for a timely start to the crushing season in October 2025," it said.

Adding to this positive momentum are climate forecasts from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predict a normal southwest monsoon in 2025. "This bodes well for crop health and production, strengthening confidence in a robust and productive sugar season ahead," said the industry body.

In its pre-monsoon forecast in 2024, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall across the country to be above normal, at 106 per cent of the long-period average. The monsoons are a key indicator that helps analysts gauge the economic outlook of the country's manufacturing and agricultural sectors. (ANI)

