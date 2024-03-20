PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 'Asian Travel Expo', to be held from 29 - 31 July 2024, at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida (Delhi NCR) India.

'Asian Travel Expo' will showcase a variety of destinations from different sectors such as pilgrimages, adventures, culture & heritage, beaches, hills and much more. The event will have over 250 participants from over 25 countries and over 20 Indian states.

The participants include Travel Agents & Tour Operators, Destination Management Companies, Hotels & Resorts, National Tourist Organizations, Cruises, Airlines, Online Travel Portals, Travel Technology Companies, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director, Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce said, "India in spite of the present business environment is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel trade industry both for leisure and business travel. A combination of factors is responsible for the growth and demand of travel trends from India. The visitor profile is on a B2B & B2C format like and will be expecting over 30,000 visitors over three days".

The event showcases travel and hospitality products from every part of the country, making it one of the biggest congregations of travel-trade in the country. The event provides unmatched networking opportunities to interact with Travel-Trade and Corporate Buyers alike.

The event will include interactive sessions and comprehensive exchange between thought leaders and industry stakeholders. There will also be one-on-one interactions with exhibitors from backgrounds such as tour operators, travel agents, state tourism departments, national/international tourism boards, hotels and resorts, travel technology companies, medical tourism, adventure tourism, spa and wellness centres, among others.

The event will bring together speakers from a cross-section of the industry to express views about the industry at present and steps to revitalise and reshape its future.

The ASIAN TRAVEL EXPO will work as a catalyst to transform travel and tourism into an engine of economic growth, job creation, and cultural integration, it will be the "Asia's Premium Travel Trade Show".

After the tremendous success of the three days "Indian Travel Expo 2023" at Bengaluru, Abdul Musaddiq, the Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, is fully prepared for the Asian Travel Expo (ATE). He further stated, the event will be Co Organised & Managed by Way 2 Media Network Private Limited. The Trade Connect is the Magazine Partner, while, Indian Journo, Travel Trade News, Trade Fair Times and Musafir Media Hub are the Media Partners. Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA), Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK), Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA), Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), Business Achievers India Foundation (BAIF), Hajj Travel Agent Federation of India (HTAFI), and more will join as Supporting Organizations in the future.

