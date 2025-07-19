Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19, (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, again reiterated the government's stand on trade deals, stating that India will enter into international trade agreements only if they serve the country's interests.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, while addressing the session 'Creating Global Impact Towards Viksit Bharat', organised by ASSOCHAM, said, "If India gets a good trade deal, we will go ahead with it. If not, we won't, the Minister stated firmly.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Leeds United, Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"India always keeps the country's interest first," he added.Talking to reporters after the event, the Minister further said, "I've already mentioned that we don't negotiate through media, we negotiate in the negotiating room. Talks are ongoing, and once the team is back, we will get feedback on the response and the progress."

Speaking to the industry leaders and entrepreneurs, the Minister stressed the importance of mindset change within the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Also Read | Sleeping Pills, Secret Affair and a Live Wire: Delhi Woman and Cousin Arrested for Chilling Murder of Husband in Dwarka.

He called for a shift towards collective growth and mutual support between small and large firms. "We need targets, guidance, and a change in mindset. Big or small, firms must grow together," he added.

"We must support each other and be vocal for local," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), focusing on research, innovation, quality, and scaling up to compete globally.

The Minister urged MSME stakeholders to actively inform the government about non-tariff barriers that are affecting their businesses.

Speaking to an industry player, Goyal stated that the government will address the industry's concerns and work towards resolving them only if industry players convey their concerns.

Reflecting on the broader economic framework, the Minister compared the current banking system with that under the previous UPA government.

He noted that the PM Modi-led administration had successfully restructured the banking sector.Goyal stated that during the UPA regime, the banking sector collapsed under rising NPAs. "We have restructured it in a transparent manner. Today, the banking system is robust and performing well," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)