New Delhi [India], March 8: The India Habitat Centre was abuzz with energy as the Synergy and Sustainability Symposium III unfolded on the 7th of March 2024, focusing on the theme of Inclusive Sustainability: Empowering Marginalized Communities. Hosted by INDIAdonates, the event brought together key stakeholders from corporates, CSR Foundations, and social enterprises committed to driving positive change. The symposium commenced with a thought-provoking welcome address by Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director of the Financial Management Service Foundation and Founder of INDIAdonates, setting the tone for a day dedicated to exploring avenues for inclusive growth and sustainability. He said "Sustainability entails meeting present needs while considering future requirements. The utmost importance and need of the hour lie in the willingness to include marginalized communities. Corporates play an indispensable role in reaching the most unreached by strategically utilizing their funds".

The highlight of the event was a robust panel discussion on "People, Planet and Profit: Corporate Stewardship in Ensuring Inclusive Growth," featuring industry leaders and experts such as Anshu Gupta, Founder Director at Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan, Mr. Bijay Chowdhury, Group Head CSR and Philanthropy (Asia Pacific) at Synopsys Inc, Mr. Praveen Karn, Group Head CSR at Spark Minda Foundation, Dr. (CA) Sanjay Patra, Managing Director at CPA Services and Founder at INDIAdonates, Mr. Satyajit Gupta, VP (L2), Assistant General Counsel & Head of India Legal Global Head of CSR at EXL and Ms. Uttama Pandit, Head Operations at INDIAdonates, sharing insights and best practices in fostering a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem. As part of the program, a heartfelt felicitation ceremony was held to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of organizations that have made significant strides in creating sustainable impacts such as the Spark Minda Foundation for Inclusive Healthcare, Synopsys Inc. for Inclusive Livelihood Solutions, Torchit for Innovative Technology for Inclusion, REACH India Collective for Inclusion in Education, Gramya Vikash Mancha, ROOTS Foundation, and The Corbett Foundation for their commendable work in empowering and reaching the unreached. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of these entities in driving positive change and empowering marginalized communities toward a brighter and more sustainable future.

Reflecting on the success of the INDIAdonates' symposium, Mr. Praveen Karn from Spark Minda Foundation expressed that corporate stewardship encapsulates the profound responsibility a business bears toward its community, planet, and diverse stakeholders. Beyond the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit, PPP signifies dynamic partnerships be it public-private, panchayat-private, or people-private collaborations.

Uttama Pandit from INDIAdonates shared that "Today's discussions have underscored the significance of corporate stewardship in promoting inclusive growth and sustainability. It is heartening to see the commitment and dedication of organizations in driving positive change and empowering marginalized communities." She further added, "In fostering inclusive sustainability, it's imperative to cultivate synergy among all stakeholders."

INDIAdonates' Synergy and Sustainability Symposium III served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and celebration of efforts toward creating a more inclusive and sustainable society. INDIAdonates looks forward to building on the momentum generated by this event and continuing its mission of empowering marginalized communities across the nation.

