New Delhi [India], January 17: Indian-American attorney Karan Joshi has announced the launch of a new division of his law firm, Orange Law in India, aimed at strengthening legal immigration pathways between the United States and India. The initiative seeks to provide comprehensive immigration services, including visa guidance, green card assistance, and citizenship matters for individuals seeking to move between the two nations.

Attorney Joshi, an experienced personal injury and immigration lawyer based out of Houston, Texas said the new division is designed to bridge the growing demand for legal immigration solutions amid increasing economic ties and talent exchange between the two countries.

"We want to make the process smoother for Indian professionals, entrepreneurs, students and families seeking opportunities in the U.S.," Joshi said in a statement. "Our team in India will work closely with clients to ensure they understand their options and can access the best possible legal support."

The move is expected to enhance collaboration between U.S. and Indian legal professionals, fostering better access to immigration services for both Indian nationals and U.S. employers looking to recruit talent from India.

