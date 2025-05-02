New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Indian brand Ultraviolette on Friday collaborated with Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) of the Indian Army for a five-day rally across Tamil Nadu to honour the Veterans and Veer Naris of Madras Regiment and the broader armed forces community.

The company provided a fleet of its F77 motorcycles for the event.

The rally covered diverse terrains across six districts of Tamil Nadu - Tirupur, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, and Coimbatore.

The team of army personnel engaged with approximately 3,000 Veterans and Veer Naris during the journey, addressing various concerns, sharing crucial information on entitlements, and providing immediate assistance. The F77S covered a cumulative distance of over 6000 kilometres," the company said in the release.

"Collaborating again with the Indian Army for this remarkable outreach initiative is an honour that resonates deeply with Ultraviolette's ethos. Our vision to create world-class technology is inspired by the spirit of India - undaunted, resilient, and driven by purpose. The F77 embodies the very principles that define our Armed Forces - precision, performance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. To witness Ultraviolette playing a key role in this rally, honouring veterans, and their families, is not just a privilege but a defining moment in our journey," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stating his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

The Ultraviolette F77, designed, engineered, and built in India, boasts impressive specifications. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kilometres per hour in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 kilometres per hour. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack, it delivers a peak power output of 30 kW (40.2 hp) and a peak torque of 100 Nm, offering an IDC range of 323 kilometres.

This partnership underscores the commitment of Indian companies like Ultraviolette to support and honour the nation's armed forces and their families. (ANI)

