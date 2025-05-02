Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in match 51 of IPL 2025. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. This match is a crucial one for both teams, with the IPL 2025 playoffs race heating up with every game. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns and enter this contest on the back of different results. Sunrisers Hyderabad, finalists last year, have had a poor season by their standards and would look to outclass Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Pat Cummins and his men had clinched a hard-fought win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs SRH Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans, in contrast, have been among the impressive sides in IPL 2025 and are in a good position to make it to the playoffs. However, they were blown away in their last match by a Vaibhav Suryavanshi special. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals' left-hander's historic century handed Gujarat Titans their third loss of IPL 2025 and Shubman Gill and co would be more than keen to bounce back on their home turf. Gujarat Titans had come out winners by seven wickets the last time these two teams had met each other in IPL 2025.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga