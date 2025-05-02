Gujarat Titans are off to a flying start with 53 runs off four overs! Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have taken the attack to Sunrisers Hyderabad both batters are matching each other in terms of boundaries. Sunrisers Hyderabad are under pressure big time and desperately need a wicket to bounce back or else we could be staring at a big total.
Sai Sudharsan has taken the attack to Mohammed Shami and has done so in effortless manner! The young left-hander hit five fours off the over and Gujarat Titans are up and running on a high! Sunrisers Hyderabad are under pressure big time.
Gujarat Titans have had a solid start with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scoring 11 runs off the first over. Sunrisers Hyderabad would hope for an early wicket in this match and not allow the two openers to settle down.
Gujarat Titans' Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed ShamiImpact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Gujarat Titans have made one change, replacing Karim Janat with Gerald Coetzee. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, are unchanged.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and his side will bowl first.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in match 51 of IPL 2025. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. This match is a crucial one for both teams, with the IPL 2025 playoffs race heating up with every game. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns and enter this contest on the back of different results. Sunrisers Hyderabad, finalists last year, have had a poor season by their standards and would look to outclass Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Pat Cummins and his men had clinched a hard-fought win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.
Gujarat Titans, in contrast, have been among the impressive sides in IPL 2025 and are in a good position to make it to the playoffs. However, they were blown away in their last match by a Vaibhav Suryavanshi special. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals' left-hander's historic century handed Gujarat Titans their third loss of IPL 2025 and Shubman Gill and co would be more than keen to bounce back on their home turf. Gujarat Titans had come out winners by seven wickets the last time these two teams had met each other in IPL 2025.
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga