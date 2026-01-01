New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India's automobile industry wrapped up calendar year 2025 on a strong footing, with most major manufacturers reporting robust year-on-year growth in December, driven by healthy consumer demand, improved rural sentiment, infrastructure spending, and on the back of a favourable macroeconomics.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 217,854 units in December 2025, up from 178,248 units a year earlier. Domestic sales touched an all-time high of 182,165 units, underlining strong demand for compact cars and utility vehicles.

Also Read | Telangana ACB Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive: 273 Officials Arrested and 199 Cases Registered in 2025; Check Details of Annual Report.

For the full calendar year 2025, Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever total sales of 2.35 million units, including record exports of nearly 396,000 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra also ended the year on a high note, clocking 86,090 vehicles in December, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase including exports.

Also Read | 'I Can Just Ignore a Lot of It': Jennifer Lopez Addresses Age and Outfit Criticism From Stage During 'Up All Night' Las Vegas Residency Launch.

The company sold 50,946 SUVs domestically, reflecting continued consumer preference for sport utility vehicles.

Mahindra highlighted that 2025 marked its highest-ever annual volumes in SUVs and light commercial vehicles, supported by strong demand in both urban and semi-urban markets

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted an impressive December performance, with total sales of 39,333 units, up 33 per cent year-on-year. Domestic sales rose 37 per cent to 34,157 units. This capped a record calendar year for Toyota, with 388,801 units sold in 2025, its highest-ever annual tally in India.

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continued to benefit from infrastructure-led demand.

Ashok Leyland reported 21,533 vehicles sold in December 2025, including exports, marking a 27 per cent growth over the same month last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), particularly buses, saw strong traction, reflecting sustained public and private sector spending

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), part of the Eicher group, sold 10,384 vehicles in December, up nearly 25 per cent year-on-year. Growth was led by domestic trucks and buses, while exports also recorded healthy expansion.

Mahindra's Trucks and Buses business reported sales of 2,260 vehicles in December, registering a sharp 43 per cent growth, with both cargo and passenger segments contributing to the uptrend.

In the two-wheeler space, Royal Enfield continued its growth trajectory, selling 103,574 motorcycles in December 2025, a 30 per cent increase over the previous year. Domestic sales grew 37 per cent, while exports stood at over 10,000 units. The company attributed the performance to sustained demand for its core models and successful new launches during the year.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said December 2025 closes out a truly defining year for Royal Enfield.

"It's been a year of strong growth, record performance and most importantly, deeper connections with our riding community. Our new launches during the year have been received with great enthusiasm and the continued demand for our existing motorcycles further reinforces the trust riders place in us. As we move into the new year, we are confident of sustaining the growth momentum and taking our Pure Motorcycling philosophy further," B Govindarajan said in the company statement.

Rural demand remained a key growth driver. Mahindra's farm equipment business sold 31,859 tractors in December, up 39 per cent year-on-year, supported by strong agricultural output, improved cash flows, and favourable weather conditions.

Escorts Kubota Limited also reported robust growth, with tractor sales rising 38.5 per cent to 7,577 units in December. The company cited supportive government policies, strong Kharif output, and positive rural sentiment as key demand drivers.

"The domestic tractor industry sustained its strong performance in December, propelled by supportive government policies, lower GST rates, and continued state subsidies that enhanced affordability for farmers. Industry benefited from a strong Kharif output, enhanced Rabi sowing as compared to last year, increased water availability, and positive rural sentiment, all of which contributed to heightened retail demand," Escorts Kubota said in a statement. "With these encouraging factors in place, the industry is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the upcoming months."

While most segments posted growth, construction equipment showed some moderation. Escorts Kubota sold 812 construction machines in December, slightly lower than last year, impacted by high base effects and slower project mobilisation. However, the company noted improving sentiment compared to previous months and expects gradual recovery aided by infrastructure spending.

"Sales volume for December 2025 is not comparable to December 2024, which saw a pre-buying ahead of emission norm changes last year, however there is visible improvement in the sentiment in Dec compared to previous months. In the short run, the Construction Equipment industry continues to face challenges from slow project mobilization, and weak rental rates & elevated costs from CEV Stage V compliance, though government infrastructure spending and fund-flow initiatives are expected to support gradual recovery into 2026," the company said in their statement.

The new GST rates and slabs are having a wide-scale positive impact on the many items related to heavy industries, be it auto, transport, or auto ancillaries.

For instance, the rate cuts for the automobile sector are across different categories. It includes bikes (up to 350cc, which also accommodates bikes of 350cc), Buses, Small cars, Medium and luxury cars, Tractors (<1800cc), among others.

The rates are also being reduced on auto parts.

For small cars, the GST rate has been reduced to 18% from 28%. The small car encompasses petrol engine cars of <1200 cc and not exceeding 4 metres in length, and diesel cars of <1500 cc and not exceeding 4 metres in length.

For large cars, however, GST is tagged at a flat 40% with no cess. For the agricultural sector, tractors, which were previously taxed at 12 per cent GST, are now taxed at 5 per cent. Tractor tyres and parts, which were in the 18 per cent slab, have also been brought down to 5 per cent.

For buses with a seating capacity of 10+ persons, GST has been reduced from 28% to 18%. The majority of the components used for the manufacture of motorcars and motorbikes have also been reduced.

In a historic move to simplify the Goods and Services Tax(GST), GST Council in its 56th meeting in early September has reduced the GST structure from four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to two main rates--5% (merit rate) and 18% (standard rate) along with a 40% special rate for sin/luxury goods. These changes came into effect on September 22, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)