New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): India's coffee exports are off to a robust start for the 2025-26 fiscal year, showing over 25 per cent growth so far. This strong beginning follows a successful previous fiscal year, as per data released by the Coffee Board of India.

In FY2024-25 the exports witnessed a rise of 40.20 per cent to stand at USD 1803 million (Rs 15292 crores), as compared to USD 1286 million (Rs 10645 crores) in FY2023-24.

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming: Watch Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders Cricket Match Live Telecast Online.

The report also highlighted that, India's coffee sector is demonstrating robust growth and a strong commitment to sustainability. India stands as the world's seventh-largest coffee producer, contributing 3.5 per cent to global production, and the fifth-largest exporter, accounting for 5 per cent of worldwide coffee exports.

Additionally, the Coffee Board is actively promoting Indian coffees globally through various initiatives. These include organising buyer-seller meets, aggressive overseas promotional activities for 13 regional coffees and 3 speciality coffees, and securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 5 regional and 2 speciality coffees. Digital media campaigns emphasize the unique characteristics of Indian shade-grown, hand-picked, and sun-dried coffees.

Also Read | Who Is Nikita Luther? Ex-Poker World Champion and WSOP Winner Now Competing on Amazon Prime's 'The Traitors'.

Domestically, the Coffee Board is boosting pure coffee consumption through various platforms, including e-commerce giants like ONDC, Amazon, and Flipkart, the report said.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Atal Incubation Centre - Central Coffee Research Institute - Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (AIC-CCRI-CED) in Bengaluru underscores the commitment to supporting coffee-related startups and fostering innovation in the sector. This centre has already nurtured 63 startups and trained over 3,000 individuals through various skill development programs.

The Indian coffee sector's focus on sustainable practices, coupled with strong export performance and strategic promotional efforts, positions it for continued growth and global recognition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)