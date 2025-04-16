VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: In a grand confluence of creativity and innovation, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills, affiliated with NSDC Academy and operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), marked its presence as an academic partner at Startup Mahakumbh 2025.

Held at Bharat Mandapam from April 3 to 5, the event themed "Startup India @ 2047--Unfolding the Bharat Story" brought together over 3,000 startups, 1,000+ investors and incubators, and delegates from more than 50 countries. The summit celebrated visionary ideas, entrepreneurship, and the future of India's innovation economy.

As knowledge partners, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills and MESC highlighted the role of skill-based creative education in driving India's growth story. From prosthetic makeup to game design, film production to animation, and journalism to public relations and creative communication, the institute offered a glimpse into the future of hands-on, job-ready learning.

A highlight of the participation were the live prosthetics demonstrations by Harry, Industry Mentor in Hair, Makeup & Prosthetics. These sessions drew enthusiastic crowds and offered insight into the craftsmanship and evolving technology transforming the world of media and entertainment.

Adding intellectual depth to the event, Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC, joined a panel discussion titled "India's Gaming Industry: A Rising Global Powerhouse" at the WinZO Booth in the Gaming & SportsTech Pavilion. Addressing the audience, he said, "To position India as a global leader in gaming, we must invest in nurturing talent that is both creatively adept and technologically proficient."

Throughout the summit, the institute connected with aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, showcasing its future-ready curriculum that blends traditional artistry with modern tools and technology.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 proved to be a canvas of collaboration, inspiration, and future-building. The participation of the Indian Institute of Creative Skills and MESC reaffirmed their commitment to empowering India's next generation of storytellers, creators, and communicators.

Admissions are now open for the upcoming academic session. Students looking to build careers in media, entertainment, journalism, public relations, design, and communication are encouraged to join a transformative institution committed to shaping tomorrow's creative leaders.

