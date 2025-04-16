As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing, the cricket fans of India are celebrating the game of cricket. In India cricket is termed as a religion. With the cricket season going on fans are invested in cricket, learning about the game, chatting in every corner of the nation, making fantasy teams, gathering information about their faovurite team. IPL is a festival and amid its high entertainment value, it also keep learnings for the fans. The match situations pose new questions about the law and nuances about the game, and they quickly turn to google gathering information about it. Fans can now also take part in several games related to cricket and also use their knowledge to win them. Amid this, the googlies on google has arrived to test the cricketing knowledge of the fans. It has come up with the question 'How many creases are there in cricket' for the fans and google users. Fans who are eager to unlock the googlies on google question, will get the entire information here. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or google search googly is a latest campaign for Google Search, which is designed to play with power of curiosity and change how people experience online searches. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, it invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their desire to learn more and uncover surprising insights with the help of interactions. Over six weeks, users encounter 50 Googlies which are quirky questions that seem to have obvious answers but hold surprising truths when searched for.

The magic of Googlies lies in the familiar feeling of curiosity. The campaign takes this natural instinct and 'gamifies' the search experience, making it not just informative but playful and interactive. These Googlies will pop up everywhere, in the social media feed of users, on TV screens, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, grocery aisles, and even on product packaging, turning everyday moments into delightful opportunities for discovery. With each question, Google transforms the mundane into moments of joy and learning, keeping users engaged through curiosity.

How Many Balls Were Originally There in One Test Over?

In modern cricket, six balls are bowled in one over. After one over, the fielding side changes end and the next bowler again bowls six balls and marks the completion of another over. There is also the Hundred where there are five balls in a set, but it is not called an 'over'. Originally, before 1889, there were 4 balls in one over. this number increased over time. In 1889, the number of balls per over increased to five, and then to six in 1900. There were even periods where eight balls were bowled per over, particularly in Australia. However, the standard of six balls per over has been in place since 1979/80. Which Country Invented The Googly? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

So if we search for the answer of the googlies of google question of today, the answer will be that in total there were four balls in one over in cricket when Test cricket started. The number of balls gradually changed over time and is currently at 6 balls per over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).