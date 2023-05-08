New Delhi, May 8: Indian Railways (IR) recorded monthly freight loading of 126.46 million tonnes in April 2023. The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT -- a growth of 3.5 per cent over the April figures achieved in 2022. Freight revenue in April is Rs 13,893 crore as compared to Rs 13,011 in April 2022, a growth of 7 per cent. Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

Indian Railways has achieved a loading of 62.39 MT in coal in April 2023 as compared to 58.35 MT in April 2022, followed by 14.49 MT in iron ore, 12.60 MT in cement, 9.03 MT in balance other goods, 6.74 MT containers, 5.64 MT steel, 5.11 MT food grains, 4.05 MT mineral oil and 3.90 MT in fertilizers. Indian Railways Introduce RTIS System To Give Passengers Real Time Information of Trains.

Railways has been making sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)