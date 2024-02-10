VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10: Metal Finishers' Association of India (MFAI) is organizing a three-day Conference and Exhibition on surface finishing in Delhi NCR. INDIAN SURFACE FINISHING 2024 (Under the auspices of International Union of Surface Finishing) will be held from 14th to 16th February, 2024, at Hall 15 in India Exposition Mart Ltd., Greater Noida-NCR.

The event will be inaugurated by the Minister of State of Power & Heavy Industries, Ch. Krishan Pal Gurjar and Director, Jaquar India, Parichay Mehra on 14th February 2024.

Nearly 100 reputed companies will be showcasing their products and services and new technologies. Technical Conference will have nearly 43 papers presented by speakers from across the world.

According to Sunil Goel, President MFAI, "Presently, India is a bright star and rising in the world economy. Due to demographic shift of our industry from West to APAC countries, it's a golden opportunity for the industry captains and professionals to visit ISF 2024. This exhibition will provide several opportunities to the surface finishing community and the academia and research fraternity. It presents a dynamic platform where exhibitors can display their products, processes and discover the latest trends and technology taking over the surface finishing industry. Apart from this technical conference will also gather researchers and academicians from prestigious institutions, national laboratories and revered academic organisations who will unite to showcase their groundbreaking research in diverse fields of surface finishing."

According to Madhav Singh, Managing Trustee of MFAI, "The global Surface Finishing market size is valued at USD 12.89 billion in the year 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 22.05 billion by the year 2030, at a 7.97 per cent CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2030. The demographic shift of this industry from West to East has increased the consumption of surface finishing products in APAC to nearly 78 per cent of the global requirement. So, next decade of this industry belongs to these countries.

Amit Agrawal, Secretary of MFAI gave some background of the organising Committee, "MFAI was established as a registered body in the year 1973 by a group of like-minded and dedicated businessmen in Mumbai. It has been a long journey of five decades, wherein the association has grown to international level with membership of more than 1000 members from MSME and Corporate sector. For the benefit of surface finishing fraternity MFAI has organised nearly 450 technical meetings,120 seminars on technical and commercial subjects."

He added, "In India we lack the facilities to produce skilled manpower in this field. Realizing this, our association has been providing technical training in the field of surface finishing to nearly 50 students every year. This one-week program is designed by eminent experts wherein equal importance is given to theory and practical.

MFAI publishes quarterly in-house technical magazine called Indian Surface Finishing, which is distributed to members free of cost. We have in house library containing nearly 500 books mainly on technical subjects. Most important activity of our association is to organise international level exhibition & conference for the surface finishing fraternity of the world."

