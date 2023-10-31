New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 8.1 per cent (provisional) in September 2023 as compared to the Index of September 2022, said an official statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The production of Coal, Steel, Electricity, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Cement, and Fertilizers recorded positive growth in September 2023 over the corresponding month of last year.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Place With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, India Retain Top Spot.

The ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), added the statement.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2023 is revised to 8.4 percent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI from April to September 2023-24 is 7.8 percent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, read the official statement. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Cybercriminal Hacks Woman Chef’s Facebook Page, Shares Obscene Photos; Complaint Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)