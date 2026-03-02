New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India's electronics sector has emerged as one of the most compelling success stories in the country's manufacturing journey, driven by focused policy support, rising domestic capabilities, and growing global investor confidence.

Over the past decade, electronics production in India has increased nearly six-fold, from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25, according to a report by PIB Headquarters.

The surge reflected India's steady progress toward becoming a global hub for electronic design, manufacturing, and exports.

Mobile phone manufacturing has been at the forefront of this transformation.

Production in the segment jumped from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024-25, marking a 28-fold rise.

India is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with over 300 manufacturing units compared to just two units a decade ago.

The country has also achieved near self-reliance in mobile production, significantly reducing import dependence.

Foreign direct investment has reinforced this expansion. Since 2020-21, India has attracted over USD 4 billion in FDI in electronics manufacturing.

Policy momentum continues under the Union Budget 2026-27, which has enhanced support for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. The outlay for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore, while India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to strengthen industry-led research, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain resilience.

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) was notified in 2025 with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore. The scheme aims to strengthen component manufacturing and integrate India's electronics industry with global value chains through turnover-linked, capex, and hybrid incentives.

With a target of building a USD 500 billion domestic electronics ecosystem by 2030-31, India's electronics sector is steadily positioning itself as a critical player in the global technology value chain.

A similar thrust is visible in other high-value sectors. Semiconductors and electronics components are critical areas where import substitution is strategically important, as seen during global chip shortages. (ANI)

