New Delhi [India] November 17 (ANI): India registered sustained export growth in the first seven months of FY2025, reflecting resilience in the face of global economic uncertainty. According to data released by the Commerce Ministry, India's cumulative exports, combining merchandise and services, are estimated at USD 491.80 billion during April-October 2025, up from USD 469.11 billion in the same period last year, marking a 4.84 per cent growth.

A key contributor to this overall momentum has been the consistent rise in non-petroleum exports. During April-October 2025, non-petroleum exports were valued at USD 219.90 billion, a 3.92 per cent increase over USD 211.60 billion recorded in April-October 2024. This performance underscores the robustness of India's export ecosystem and its steady expansion across diverse product categories.

Despite a marginal moderation in overall exports during October, several high-value sectors continued to power India's merchandise export growth. Electronic goods, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, cashew, and coffee recorded strong year-on-year growth in October 2025.

Electronic Goods exports up 19.05 per cent (from USD 3.43B to USD 4.08B). Meat, Dairy & Poultry Products export increased by 30.87 per cent (from USD 0.45B to USD 0.58B). Similarly, marine products= exports up by 11.08 per cent (from USD 0.81B to USD 0.90B), cashew exports saw an increase of 126.85 per cent (from USD 0.03B to USD 0.06B) and coffee exports up by 10.91 per cent (from USD 0.12B to USD 0.13B)

The surge in these sectors highlights the diversification of India's merchandise export basket, supported by strengthening global demand and improved market access for Indian products.

However, in October 2025, India's combined merchandise and services exports dipped slightly to USD 72.89 billion, compared to USD 73.39 billion in October 2024. Imports, saw a sharp rise, climbing to USD 94.70 billion from USD 82.44 billion a year earlier. The spike was driven largely by a surge in bullion inflows, gold imports jumped to USD 8.9 billion, while silver imports rose to USD 2.72 billion.

This increase widened India's October 2025 trade deficit to USD 21.80 billion, more than double the USD 9.05 billion recorded in October 2024. Commerce ministry officials clarified that USD 10-12 billion of the deficit expansion is attributable to the higher gold and silver imports.

But, despite global headwinds, India's services sector remains robust, clocking 9-10 per cent growth. Export performance in the first two quarters of the fiscal year has been particularly strong, with both quarters registering record-high export levels.

Exports to the United States remain positive overall, though October witnessed a year-on-year dip. Sectors affected by reciprocal tariffs reported relatively weaker performance during the month.

The Commerce Ministry anticipates India's export momentum to remain steady, supported by, strong and resilient services exports, expanding global market access, rising diversification in merchandise exports and policy support focused on boosting competitiveness

India's non-petroleum export strength and strong sectoral performance in October signal a stable and expanding trade trajectory for the remainder of FY2025. (ANI)

