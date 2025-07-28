VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 28: Entrepreneur News Magazine, one of India's fastest-growing business media platforms, has officially released its July-September 2025 edition, featuring Priya and Mohit Gadhiya, founders of Raja Rani Coaching, on the cover. Since its 2024 debut, the magazine has earned acclaim for its sharp editorial vision, credible storytelling, and cross-platform partnerships.

With Jio News as its official publishing partner and Radio City as radio partner, the magazine continues expanding its footprint. The current edition is powered byNex News Network--the world's first blockchain-integrated Web3 news platform adding a digital-first credibility to its growing reputation.

Entrepreneur News Magazine, founded and edited by 19-year-old Akshita Verma, gives Indian media a new, bold voice. Akshita has played a significant role in forming the magazine's editorial identity by guiding it towards stories that combine performance and purpose. She is a fervent supporter of practical experience over traditional degrees.

In the pages that follow, we bring into focus the standout brands and trailblazing entrepreneurs specially presented by Entrepreneur News visionaries who are not only powering industries but also shaping the narrative of leadership, innovation, and influence in 2025. Their inclusion in this edition is a testament to their impact and a step toward giving them the recognition they rightfully deserve.

Ajay GuptaFounder & CEO, Bachpan Play School & AHPS | Co-Founder, Rishihood University

Ajay Gupta is a visionary edupreneur who transformed India's education landscape through Bachpan Play School and AHPS, now with 1200+ and 120+ branches respectively. Diagnosed with 80% locomotor disability from polio, he turned adversity into purpose, popularising the FOFO model and making quality education accessible nationwide. A pioneer in edtech with innovations like Speak-O-Pen and Robotics, Ajay co-founded Rishihood University and advocates for inclusive education. Through the Hum Honge Kamyab Foundation and his talk show Saksham Yatra, he inspires many. He's also a TEDx speaker and bestselling author of Decoding Business Minds, championing empowerment through education and entrepreneurship.

Sakchi JainCA & Finance Content Creator

Sakchi Jain, a Chartered Accountant and finance educator, has redefined financial literacy for Gen Z. Since 2023, she's built a following of over 1.7 million through accessible content on investing, taxes, and CA tips. A former Assistant Manager turned full-time creator, she's featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025. With a mission to bridge the financial knowledge gap, Sakchi is empowering youth with practical money wisdom, proving that finance can be inclusive, engaging, and led by the next generation.

Jigisha ParmarFounder & Credit Expert, Credit Rebuild

Jigisha Parmar is a Gujarat-based credit rectification expert and founder of Credit Rebuild, a firm helping clients resolve complex credit issues. With deep knowledge of CIBIL, she has helped thousands fix credit report errors and regain financial control. Her mission goes beyond rectification, it's about enabling long-term financial health. With values of integrity, transparency, and client education at the core, Jigisha empowers individuals to make informed decisions and build sustainable credit behavior for financial freedom and responsible borrowing.

Akshaykumar Bankar

Anchor, Educator & Media Voice

Akshaykumar Bankar, born in Malinagar, Maharashtra, is reshaping influence through education and communication. From university radio to national TV on Doordarshan (Amchi Mati Amchi Manase, Krushi Darshan), his dynamic voice and connection with rural narratives stand out. With 7+ years as an educator, he blends purpose with media presence. Akshay represents a grounded, articulate new generation of leaders--anchoring knowledge in real stories and bringing health, agriculture, and social themes to the forefront of India's public dialogue.

Akshaya RathCo-Founder & CEO, EcoEx

Akshaya Rath is revolutionizing waste management with EcoEx, India's first digital marketplace for Plastic Waste Management. He pioneered India's plastic credit exchange model, empowering stakeholders across the waste value chain, especially PIBO's to monetise waste responsibly and stay compliant. EcoEx developed the world's first decentralised, block chain-based plastic credit system and has migrated to Hyper-ledger, helping industries implement circular economy concepts. Akshaya's expertise in B2B marketplaces and sustainability has turned EcoEx into a movement to digitise India's recycling landscape.

Known for his expertise in e-procurement, B2B marketplaces, and enabling circular economies, his vision blends market intelligence with environmental commitment.

Nikita MishraFounder, The Broadcast Media

Nikita Mishra, founder of The Broadcast Media, has created a 360° visibility engine for brands and public figures. Her agency offers comprehensive storytelling from PR and TV to digital and magazine branding ensuring resonance beyond reach. With strong editorial networks and industry foresight, Nikita champions narratives that demand the right platform. Her intuitive understanding of media makes her a leader in brand influence, building impactful campaigns that amplify voice, vision, and visibility across national and global landscapes.

Puja Agarwal

Founder & Creative Director, Label Puja Agarwal

Puja Agarwal leads a self-funded, luxury fashion label rooted in timeless elegance and personal expression. Her brand, Label Puja Agarwal, thrives on emotional depth, quality craftsmanship, and curated collections, brought to life by skilled artisans. With no external investment, the label has built a loyal clientele who value its authenticity and understated strength. Guided by meaningful design over scale, Puja's vision offers fashion that resonates personally--creating a quiet legacy in Indian luxury fashion through thoughtful, enduring storytelling.

In India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Entrepreneur News Magazine has rapidly grown into the go-to source for inspiring stories, motivational voices, and pioneering brands. To read the July-September 2025 edition, click the link in this article and explore all the stories and features.

