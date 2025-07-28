AK Ratul, the frontman and vocalist of the Bangladeshi rock band Owned, passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025, following a cardiac arrest. Siam Ibne Alam, the band’s lyricist, confirmed the tragic news to the media. AK Ratul suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym in Uttara, Dhaka, around 3:30 pm. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Ratul was in his mid-thirties and was also known as a music producer and the son of legendary Bangladeshi film actor Abul Khayer Jashim Uddin (Jashim). His untimely death has left the Bangladeshi music community in shock and mourning.

Who Was AK Ratul?

AK Ratul was the charismatic frontman and bassist of the acclaimed Bangladeshi rock band Owned, which he co-founded in 2007 with his brother AK Sami. Together, they helped shape a bold nu-metal and grunge-influenced sound within the country's underground music scene. Owned’s debut album One (2014) and its follow-up Two (2017), plus the 2021 EP Eighteen, earned the band a devoted following thanks to Ratul’s gritty, emotionally charged vocals and compelling stage presence.

Beyond his role as a performer, Ratul was also a respected music producer, having worked on numerous albums and singles for other prominent rock bands in Bangladesh.

AK Ratul Father

He came from a distinguished entertainment lineage as the son of the late film legend Abul Khayer Jashim Uddin (better known as Jashim). His brothers, AK Sami and AK Rahul, have also made their mark in the Bangladeshi music scene. Jashim acted in more than 200 films and is known as the first action hero and the first megastar of Dhallywood.

AK Ratul Death

Ratul was in his mid-thirties when he collapsed from a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Uttara, Dhaka, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at around 3:30 pm. He was rushed first to Uttara Crescent Hospital and then to Lubana General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His sudden passing has deeply shocked and saddened the national music community.

AK Ratul was far more than just the voice of Owned; he was a driving creative force and a beloved figure whose influence extended well beyond his own band.

