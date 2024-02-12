Business News | India's Petroleum Products Demand to Increase Mid-single-digit Percentage in 2023-24: Fitch

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. India's demand for petroleum products is likely to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in the financial year ending March 2024, following a 10 per cent post-pandemic recovery in 2022-23, according to Fitch Ratings.

Agency News ANI| Feb 12, 2024 08:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | India's Petroleum Products Demand to Increase Mid-single-digit Percentage in 2023-24: Fitch
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India's demand for petroleum products is likely to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in the financial year ending March 2024, following a 10 per cent post-pandemic recovery in 2022-23, according to Fitch Ratings.

Both petrol and diesel sales recorded robust 4-6 per cent increases in the first nine months of 2023-24, fuelled by heightened economic activities in the agriculture and power sectors, coupled with a surge in holiday travel and auto sales.

Also Read | Qatar Court Releases Eight Ex-Indian Navy Personnel Jailed Over Espionage Charges; Seven Back in India, Says MEA.

Fitch said it expects Indian refiners' gross refining margins (GRM) to moderate during 2024-25 from the strong levels expected in 2023-24, but remain above mid-cycle levels.

By 2025-26, it foresees a shift closer to mid-cycle levels, but remaining resilient, bolstered by the escalating demand for end-products.

Also Read | Pran Birth Anniversary: Late Actor Had to Hide Newspaper Carrying Info About His Debut Film From His Father – Here’s Why.

"The gradual normalisation of the crude supply mix away from Russian imports is likely to narrow GRMs, although we expect margins to stay strong, supported by the rising demand for end-products," the rating agency said.

In the upstream segment, domestic oil and gas production has modestly increased, driven by a 5 per cent rise in gas production in the first nine months of 2023-24.

"We expect production to continue to rise moderately as technological investments in enhanced oil recovery techniques will offset natural declines," the rating agency said.

Fitch forecasts the oil and gas sector's high capex intensity to continue in the medium term, particularly with upstream companies investing in production enhancement.

In the downstream segment, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited should maintain higher capfor petroleum products is likely to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in the financial year ending March 2024, following a 10 per cent post-pandemic recovery in 2022-23, according to Fitch Ratings.

Agency News ANI| Feb 12, 2024 08:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | India's Petroleum Products Demand to Increase Mid-single-digit Percentage in 2023-24: Fitch
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India's demand for petroleum products is likely to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in the financial year ending March 2024, following a 10 per cent post-pandemic recovery in 2022-23, according to Fitch Ratings.

Both petrol and diesel sales recorded robust 4-6 per cent increases in the first nine months of 2023-24, fuelled by heightened economic activities in the agriculture and power sectors, coupled with a surge in holiday travel and auto sales.

Also Read | Qatar Court Releases Eight Ex-Indian Navy Personnel Jailed Over Espionage Charges; Seven Back in India, Says MEA.

Fitch said it expects Indian refiners' gross refining margins (GRM) to moderate during 2024-25 from the strong levels expected in 2023-24, but remain above mid-cycle levels.

By 2025-26, it foresees a shift closer to mid-cycle levels, but remaining resilient, bolstered by the escalating demand for end-products.

Also Read | Pran Birth Anniversary: Late Actor Had to Hide Newspaper Carrying Info About His Debut Film From His Father – Here’s Why.

"The gradual normalisation of the crude supply mix away from Russian imports is likely to narrow GRMs, although we expect margins to stay strong, supported by the rising demand for end-products," the rating agency said.

In the upstream segment, domestic oil and gas production has modestly increased, driven by a 5 per cent rise in gas production in the first nine months of 2023-24.

"We expect production to continue to rise moderately as technological investments in enhanced oil recovery techniques will offset natural declines," the rating agency said.

Fitch forecasts the oil and gas sector's high capex intensity to continue in the medium term, particularly with upstream companies investing in production enhancement.

In the downstream segment, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited should maintain higher capex due to planned investments by its subsidiary, HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited.

The capex of other oil marketing companies, including HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, should be minimal as they have completed their expansion projects, it said.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is dependent on crude oil from various sources in the global market to meet its domestic demand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Granada
20K+ searches
Happy Hug Day
20K+ searches
Hug Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRe
₹83.070.00%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹26,600-1.06%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot