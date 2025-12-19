VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: Indumati Palace has been part of Vadodara for over a century, known across the city as a place where gatherings, decisions, and cultural moments took shape. Today, the landmark begins a thoughtfully planned new chapter. Baroda Crown Holdings, led by Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad, and Johnson Real Estate, led by Mehul Johnson, are bringing renewed purpose to the site while preserving its heritage. GIAS joins them as the Exclusive Selling Partner, carrying the responsibility that comes with representing a place this meaningful.

A Practical and Respectful Approach

The vision for Indumati Palace Residences is clear: development must support what already exists, not overshadow it. Six towers rise around the restored palace, positioned to maintain openness, balance, and uninterrupted views.

The palace becomes the heart of the project -- a heritage clubhouse exclusively for residents, with reading spaces, fitness areas, cultural rooms, and quieter corners that keep the palace active and alive.

The residences are planned to offer rare, irreplaceable views:

* Clear Palace views that celebrate the landmark* The untouched expanse of the Polo Grounds* The calm greens of the Golf Course

These create a daily connection to heritage, nature, and Vadodara's most iconic surroundings.

For GIAS, the task is not just development -- it is stewardship. The next chapter of Indumati must be built with honesty and intention.

What Guides GIAS

GIAS believes real estate should feel purposeful and easy to live in. At Indumati, this belief is sharpened through thoughtful planning and meaningful details.

The residences reflect:

* Vastu-aligned layouts designed around natural flow* Generous light and ventilation inspired by the open grounds* Designs shaped by global studios and conservation experts* Sustainability woven into the plan: rainwater harvesting, solar readiness, EV infrastructure* Landscape planning that blends seamlessly with the surroundings* Calm, heritage-rich location opposite Lakshmi Vilas Palace and beside 650+ acres of greenery* Retail frontage with cafes, boutique outlets, and daily conveniences

GIAS doesn't approach these homes as units to sell -- but as spaces in which families will grow, connect, and build their own stories.

A Place that Stays Involved With People

Indumati has always been a place where the city gathered. That identity remains. The lawns and halls will continue hosting cultural programmes, intimate events, and community interactions, ensuring the palace stays connected to people -- not turned into a sealed-off monument.

A Location that Speaks for Itself

Set opposite Lakshmi Vilas Palace and beside the Polo Grounds, the residences sit within one of the most recognisable and peaceful pockets of Vadodara. The surroundings remain green, open, and naturally calm. The development blends into this landscape rather than breaking it.

The Founder's Perspective

Pramod Pareek, Founder and CEO of GIAS, sees Indumati as a defining milestone.

"Indumati carries emotional value for many people in Vadodara. Our role is to respect that and ensure the development aligns with its long-standing presence. We are committed to creating something that feels relevant today and stays valuable in the future."

A Future Built With Sensitivity

Indumati Palace Residences offers modern comfort without disconnecting from its origins. For GIAS, the responsibility is to ensure everything people cherish about Indumati lives on.Landmarks remain alive not by being preserved silently, but by being thoughtfully adapted for the future. Indumati moves ahead with exactly that spirit.

Global Infrastructure & Advisory Services LLP

Email: sales@gias.in

Rera No: PR/GJ/VADODARA/ VADODARA/Vadodara Municipal Corporation/ RAA16131/201125/311230

Address: Indumati (Mahal) Palace Residences, Opp. Lakshmi Villas Palace Gate 2, J.N. MARG, Vadodara, - 390001

