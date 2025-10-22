BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 22: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India's leading Hybrid Learning Platform, has been awarded the mandate by NTPC Limited, India's largest Integrated Power Company, to provide online coaching to the wards of NTPC employees studying in NTPC project schools. This collaboration will focus on preparing students from Class VIII to Class XII for competitive exams, including IIT-JEE and NEET, along with school-level academic excellence.

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, "We are delighted to partner with one of India's most trusted Brands, NTPC, to shape the academic journeys of their employees' wards. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality education and equipping every child with the right tools and mentorship needed to succeed. With the introduction of AINA, our AI-powered learning Mentor, students will benefit from adaptive learning paths, real-time doubt resolution, predictive performance insights, and multilingual mentorship. AINA will serve as a reliable study companion, making learning more personalized, engaging, and outcomes driven. We look forward to empowering the children to excel in school academics and achieve success in competitive exams such as IIT-JEE and NEET."

Infinity Learn secured the partnership, following NTPC's tender process. Infinity Learn, with its legacy of academic excellence through the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will deliver structured pedagogy, expert faculty coaching, AI-driven tools, and personalized mentorship to help students unlock their potential.

This collaboration represents NTPC's commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of its employees' families while reinforcing Infinity Learn's mission of democratizing access to high-quality education at scale.

