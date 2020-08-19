Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): CPhI Conferences India, a division of Informa Markets in India, which hosts a number of successful pharmaceutical conferences, has announced the 9th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex slated for 3rd and 4th September 2020, this year in a virtual format.

This digital event will form a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September - Virtual B2B celebration. The initiative will cater to 5 key verticals, 5 coveted brands and 5 different communities all in one power booster month.

The Confex is the biggest platform for professionals from the Pharma packaging industry to congregate, network, exchange ideas and knowledge, form alliances and shape the future of the pharma packaging industry. The two day multi-track knowledge driven conference will bring together visionaries from various facets of the Pharma packaging business, and will comprise B2B networking, an Expo driven by Innovative Solutions, 6 Workshops, a Packaging Leaders Round Table session and the most celebrated India Packaging Awards in its 5th edition. The Confex will comprise over 50 plus exhibitors, 100 plus speakers & trainers and 100 plus Nominations for the awards.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is in the middle of big changes and not only the Industry is expected to accommodate Demographic, Epidemiological, and economic shifts in the world, but also has to upgrade manufacturing practices and match rigid standards from time to time in order to produce world-class medicines. The pharmaceutical packaging industry with a market size of USD 83.6 billion in 2019 is projected to reach 111.9 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 6.0 per cent between 2019 -2024.

The growing use of oral drug delivery mode owing to patient compliance and convenience, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and the rise in the aging population in developed economies are responsible for the high share of the bottles segment. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for pharmaceutical packaging in pharma emerging economies such as BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries.

Furthermore, trends towards safety, efficacy, and patient-friendly products are on the rise. Rising demand for advanced technology to address the increasing demand for routine injectable drugs to treat chronic conditions will boost the growth of the injectable drug delivery market over the coming years. The pharma packaging industry in India is evolving rapidly to adopt to changing policies and regulations in their markets as many Indian companies are now moving into the US and Europe.

"InnoPack has a legacy of showcasing the best of pharma packaging solutions in terms of quality and design. It is also set to witness scintillating panel discussions by leading experts, this year in a virtual format with a pulse on the key trends and issues in the sector, while updating it in the latest innovations across the globe. The 2 day InnoPack Pharma Virtual Confex is as timely as it is relevant with the recent outbreak of COVID 19 during which the packaging manufacturers are facing supply chain disruption along with decreasing manufacturing at the site in many parts of the world. The Confex will ensure the continuous engagement through various networking activities and will discuss the ever-evolving challenges and solutions in pharmaceutical packaging," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking on the announcement of the 9th edition of InnoPack Pharma Confex that will be held in a virtual format.

"We are extremely pleased to present the Innopack Confex as a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September - Virtual B2B celebration. With the lacuna that the Covid-19 situation has brought about, Informa Markets in India, drives its leadership vision and utilises its transformational digital platforms to serve the community and aid in rebuilding the economy," he further added.

The scope and scale of this year's event gets more bigger with increased number of participants, and workshops. This year the workshop will comprise topics such as Technologies for Anti - Covid Complaint Packaging Design and Patient Centric Packaging Designs, Sustainability and recycling Plastic for Packaging, Serialization & Cold Chain, and many focused topics with an underlying theme of conference being Embracing the new Era of Packaging as centre of driving business through disruptive innovations.

The sessions over the two-day conference will be delivered by Marcel De Grutter, PM Serialization & Liaison Regulatory & Government Affairs, Abbott; Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Sanjay Jain, President, Amneal Pharmaceuticals; Chandi Prasad Ravipati, General Manager, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Dr Pirthi Pal Singh, Head - Formulation Research & Development, Dr Reddy's Laboratories; Rajesh Mishra, Head - Packaging Development, Abbott and amongst other key packaging experts.

It will witness the E-presence of various Policy Makers, Industry Captains from Associations, Participations of Leaders from top pharma & biopharma companies. The Confex has been well received by both MSMEs and large companies in form of participation and associations. Some of the key participants include companies such as Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's. Zydus, Piramal, Wockhardt among others.

Following the Confex, Informa Markets in India is all set to bring in the 5th edition of India Packaging Awards, as a Virtual Award this year and continue its legacy of honoring the success journeys of this ever growing industry, in the midst of a global audience. Slated for 3rd September, the virtual stage is all set and eager to felicitate the best from the Pharma Packaging Industry.

The Awards platform will comprise presentations, exclusive product launches, along with the awards and recognition ceremony. The product categories include - Packaging Design, Anti Counterfeiting, Integrated Drug Delivery Systems, Sustainable Packaging, R&D, Machinery, Enhance User Experience and Packaging Team of the year.

