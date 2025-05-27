PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 27: FutureFWD - Hospitality, Food & Beverage by Saladplate.com is designed to address and navigate the transformation sweeping through the food, beverage, and hospitality industries in the region. Taking place on 25 September 2025 at EQ Kuala Lumpur, the day-long programme brings together the region's most influential leaders, innovators, and disruptors to examine the forces reshaping consumer expectations, technology, and market dynamics, offering strategic insights and forward-looking perspectives on the future of F&B in Asia. www.saladplate.com/FutureFWD.

25 September 2025 | EQ Kuala Lumpur | Delivered by Saladplate (Part of Informa Markets) www.saladplate.com/FutureFWD

FutureFWD - Hospitality, Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, one of the world's leading B2B event organisers with a portfolio of over 550 international events. It forms part of its global Hospitality, Food & Beverage series, including in-person trade shows and the digital insights platform, Saladplate. Held alongside Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM), one of the region's premier trade events taking place from 23-26 September 2025, the conference will deliver a high-impact programme of keynotes, panels, and thought leadership sessions. Anchored on the content themes of Trends, Technology, and Transformation, it explores how Asia's F&B and hospitality sectors are being reimagined for the future.

"With FutureFWD, we're building more than a conversation, we're creating a catalyst for the industry's future," said Ian Roberts, Vice President - Asia, Informa Markets. Asia's hospitality and F&B sectors are at a pivotal moment. By bringing together bold thinkers and forward-looking operators, our goal is to surface actionable insights that help partners adapt, innovate, and grow. Delegates can expect a dynamic day of ideas, inspiration, and meaningful connections with some of the region's most influential voices."

Inspiring The Industry

FutureFWD is designed for professionals across the hospitality and F&B ecosystem who are eager to stay competitive and future-ready. From business owners to those in consumer-facing roles such as mixologists, hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs, to industry adjacent specialists such as food stylists, sustainability experts and hospitality designers, among others.

FutureFWD - Hospitality, Food & Beverage, launched by Informa Markets and delivered by Saladplate has Technomic, The Sustainable Restaurant Association and Food Made Good as event partners.

FutureFWD Programme Highlights

The one-day conference and networking programme will dive deep into the forces driving the food, beverage and hospitality industry forward; from sustainability practices and tech-driven solutions to new consumer behaviours as well as design and creative experiences. All attendees will have access to the networking event at the end of the conference joining over 200 top buyers, retailers and distributors from the industry in Asia.

* The Great F&B Reset

One of the headline sessions, The Great F&B Reset, brings together a powerhouse panel of industry leaders to explore how hospitality and F&B businesses can thrive amid disruption. With Asia's culinary landscape evolving at breakneck speed, this session delivers critical insights on innovation, adaptability, and future-readiness.

Panelists:

Sameer Seth, Founder & CEO, Hunger Inc. Hospitality

Behind acclaimed concepts The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Papa's, Seth is known for reinterpreting tradition and regional Indian cuisine through compelling storytelling.

Stefanie Wijono, Deputy Director of Marketing & PR, The Union Group

A strategic force behind 28 of Jakarta's most influential dining destinations, Wijono brings a sharp perspective on brand positioning, consumer engagement, and scaling in dynamic urban markets.

Sarissa Schwartz, Co-Founder & Managing Director, SJS GroupA veteran nightlife operator with a flair for concept innovation, Schwartz is the driving force behind venues such as COTU, Lulu's Lounge, and Bang Bang. She also played a key role in launching Pangaea, once named the world's highest-grossing nightclub per square foot by Forbes.

Moderated by:

Nicola Lee, Academy Chair for Southeast Asia (South), The World's 50 Best RestaurantsA seasoned hospitality writer for Tatler Asia and The Business Times, Lee brings deep regional insight and a global perspective to the conversation.

* X, Y, Z: Marketing Across Generations

How can F&B brands stay relevant across generations? This session explores how to tailor communication for Gen X, Y, and Z in a fast-changing, digital-first world.

Speaker:

Kristian Olsen, Founder & Managing Director of Type A

A pioneer of social media marketing in SEA, Olsen has guided global brands like Jeep, WWE, and LG from broadcast to engagement. With roots in legacy networks and a sharp eye on the future, he crafts bold strategies that help brands resonate across generations, making him a leading voice on the subject.

* Breaking the Mould: Hotel F&B Reimagined

Hotel F&B outlets are struggling to meet evolving guest expectations. No longer a mere amenity, food and beverage offerings are now a key driver of guest satisfaction, brand identity, and loyalty. This panel challenges hoteliers to rethink the potential of their F&B strategy, from concept and design to service and storytelling, to reimagine their outlets as destination-worthy experiences.

Panelists:

Emma Maxwell, Founder, Emma Maxwell Studio

One of Asia's most sought-after hospitality designers, Maxwell is behind immersive, award-winning dining environments--including the Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore.

Petr Raba, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Asia Pacific (ex-China)

A seasoned hospitality executive, Raba brings deep regional expertise and a strong track record of revitalising hotel F&B strategies for global brands. His insights span innovation, concept development, and operational transformation.

Nicola Lee, Academy Chair, Southeast Asia (South), The World's 50 Best Restaurants

A respected hospitality journalist and regional tastemaker, Lee offers a unique lens on evolving guest preferences.

Moderated by:

Sameer Seth, Founder & CEO, Hunger Inc. Hospitality

As an independent F&B operator known for redefining modern Indian dining, Seth brings a fresh, outsider's perspective to the conversation, steering the panel with real-world insights on concept creation and brand differentiation.

* Sipping on Sustainability

A fireside chat exploring circular innovation and eco-conscious solutions shaping the future of the drinks sector.

Speaker:

Paul Gabie, CEO of ecoSPIRITS and co-founder of Proof & Company

A pioneer in sustainable spirits distribution, globally recognised for transforming the sourcing, packaging, and serving of premium alcohol, earning him recognition on multiple industry influencer lists.

Moderated by:

Debbie Yong, Hospitality Communicator and Sustainability Advocate

A former journalist whose editorial career includes The Business Times, BBC, WGSN, and The Michelin Guide. She brings deep industry insight and a strong commitment to responsible hospitality to the exchange.

Delegate passes can be purchased on www.saladplate.com/FutureFWD | For more information or assistance, contact the Saladplate team at info@saladplate.com.

About Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Saladplate at Informa Markets

Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person trade events and an online content and insights platform Saladplate, aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and enhancing trade opportunities for the industry. With several established events within the portfolio, such as Hotelex Shanghai, FHA, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging 35 live and digital events in major cities including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City. Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies, and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims to bring companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs.

Since its launch in October 2023 with a renewed focus, Saladplate has reached over 600,000 industry professionals globally through its platform and hosts various products, focusing on unbiased news, content, and insights. Features on the platform include networking and learning events - Business Breakfast, country reports - Focus On Reports, a global supplier directory with over 35,000 suppliers listed and refreshed monthly, news articles, an e-magazine with an average monthly readership of over 45,000 professionals, and whitepapers and category reports.

For more information, please visit www.saladplate.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

For more information, contact:

Gautam JatwaniSenior Marketing Manager - Hospitality, Food & Beverage Portfolio (Global)Informa Marketsgautam.jatwani@informa.com

