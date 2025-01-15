PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia], January 15: Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has unveiled its latest suite of AI-driven features and platforms for Australian Open (AO) 2025, marking another milestone in the seven-year partnership between the two organizations. It further advances their joint vision of creating a more immersive experience of tennis through AI-driven technology innovations.

* Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A new generative AI tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournaments

These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity in tennis.

* 'Beyond Tennis' (World's First Gen AI league in tennis): A unique breakthrough is 'Beyond Tennis' powered by Infosys, the world's first generative AI-powered tennis league. This fan-driven digital experience will provide year-round interactivity, allowing users to connect with virtual tennis players, train their teams, and compete in AI-generated tournaments. Fans will interact with 16 AI-crafted virtual players spread across eight teams. Envisioned as "The Slam That Never Stops," the league will enhance the sport's affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring their safety in digital environments, enabled by responsible AI framework.

* Agentic AI to drive fan engagement with AI Commentary: Australian Open 2025 will feature AI Commentary in the Infosys Match Centre on AO digital properties, on the website and the app. Using out of the box large language models AI Commentary will provide byte-sized insights at every match moment.

* VR AI Stadium: The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park steps into the future, introducing a new VR AI Stadium where fans can create stunning virtual courts. Using a new generative AI speech-to-image feature, fans can step onto a galaxy- or nature-inspired court, or even a 1970s themed court, and play a game of tennis.

Infosys is helping the Australian Open with AI, video analytics, and machine learning tools. Using AI Videos, players and coaches continue to get access to post-match reviews and pre-game advance video analysis. The AI Shot of the Day feature helps AO's media team meet growing digital content demands, enabling rapid creation and sharing of social media-ready clips to feature captivating moments on court.

The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park remains climate active, with its carbon footprint fully offset and structures fully recyclable. Infosys and Tennis Australia are also advancing the Future Leaders Program powered by Infosys Springboard, the company's digital learning and collaboration platform for the community, that provides participants with the opportunity to learn transferrable skills in areas such as inclusion, leadership, technology, and design thinking. The participants will also get a glimpse of a generative AI future by visiting the Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park.

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President - Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, "Each year at the Australian Open, we have pushed the boundaries of technology to fuel fan engagement and player performance. Infosys is proud to bring the latest generative AI innovations to court, from the fan-driven Beyond Tennis league to AI-amplified VR experiences, leveraging our industry leading AI-suite of offerings Infosys Topaz. Through this collaboration with Tennis Australia, we are enabling truly innovative platforms for fans, players, coaches, and media to engage with the sport."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, "For the past seven years, Infosys has helped Tennis Australia to raise the bar and serve up new experiences for fans using digital technologies. We're excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2025. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery. It's an exciting leap forward that showcases how technology and AI is transforming tennis."

Follow all the action from the tournament on AusOpen.com and discover more about the partnership at Infosys.com/AusOpen.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

