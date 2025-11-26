India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 26: From high-performance computing to immersive content creation and sustainable mobility, Taiwan is reshaping the way the world lives, works, and connects. This year's Taiwan Excellence (TE) award winners represent the finest examples of innovation designed to elevate everyday experiences--delivering smarter homes, more intuitive workplaces, and greener cities.

At the forefront of this movement are four global powerhouses that have consistently set industry benchmarks: ASUS, Acer, BenQ, and MSI. Their commitment to user-centric innovation continues to strengthen Taiwan's reputation as a global technology leader. Take a closer look at this year's standout innovative brands below:

SpatialLabs Eyes 3D Camera, Acer:

Acer advances immersive creation with the SpatialLabs Eyes 3D Camera, a multifaceted and intuitive tool built for unparalleled 3D storytelling. It integrates with the Acer SpatialLabs platform to enable 3D content creation, live streaming, and even meetings in 3D. Designed to capture life anywhere by turning any place into a 3D art scene with 8MP per-eye resolution, a selfie mirror, and a weatherproof build. Its intuitive design merges craftsmanship with carefully calibrated lens alignment, an advanced optical system, auto or touch focus, and Electronic Image Stabilization, while seasoned creators can take advantage of manual controls such as ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.

Beyond snapshots, it supports realtime 3D streaming and calling through tools like Acer SpatialLabs Player 3.0 and the video call widget for immersive Teams and Zoom conversations. Creators can enhance their stories across Acer SpatialLabs laptops and monitors, VR/AR headsets including Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, and 3D projectors--supported further by a downloadable gallery showcasing what the camera can achieve with stunning depth and clarity.

ROG Strix GS-BE18000 WiFi 7 Gaming Router, ASUS:

For next-generation connectivity, ASUS delivers the ROG Strix GS-BE18000 WiFi 7 Gaming Router, engineered for blazing-fast performance with speeds up to 18,000Mbps powered by tri-band WiFi 7 and 4x4 MIMO, along with a combined 20G wired capacity. Designed for gamers who demand perfection, it introduces one-tap SSID game acceleration through the ROG-exclusive Gaming Network and ensures security and simplicity with Triple-Level Network Security. With WiFi 7 (802.11be), Multi-Link Operation, expanded 320MHz channels, and 4K-QAM, it provides ultra-low latency, stability, and seamless performance across all devices.

Support for AFC strengthens 6GHz transmission over longer distances, ultrawide 320MHz channels double data transmission capacity, and MLO intelligently combines the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands for buffering-free connections. Built on ROG's "form follows function" philosophy, the router features eight internal antennas, advanced cooling, optimized RF technology, and premium hardware to deliver expansive coverage and peak performance in a compact design.

Eco Series Smart EV Charging Solution, MSI:

MSI contributes to sustainable mobility with the Eco Series Smart EV Charging Solution, offering up to 22 kW with 3-phase power and flexible installation through its 3-way power input. Solar readiness supports green mobility, and users can choose between tethered and socket options. Compatible with EVs and PHEVs from Tesla, European, American, Japanese, and Korean manufacturers, the system offers simple and smart charging through multiple ways to start a session--via mobile app or RFID card. It enables everyday convenience with charging monitoring, scheduling to avoid peak-hour costs, and current control for personalized charging speeds.

The eConnect software provides energy management, cloud or on-premises setups, dynamic load balancing, flexible rate settings, charger list and status monitoring, and membership management. Safety and durability are ensured through UL 2594 / IEC 61851 certifications, ISO 27001 privacy protection, IP65 water and dust resistance, IK08 impact protection, and operation at altitudes up to 2000m.

4K Pantone Validated Digital Signage, BenQ:

BenQ enhances professional communication with its 4K Pantone Validated Digital Signage, the world's first and only Pantone-validated display for delivering accurate color in every message. Designed for environments where precision matters, it offers an end-to-end 4K solution that supports everything from content creation to deployment. Seamless transition between vertical and horizontal orientations increases flexibility across signage applications, while streamlined device and user management frees teams to focus on what matters most.

Together, these innovations reflect Taiwan Excellence's vision: technology that is not only advanced, but deeply meaningful. It enriches lives through smarter design, higher performance, and thoughtful engineering.

As global consumers continue to seek products that enhance everyday life, the Taiwan Excellence winners stand as proof of what purposeful innovation can achieve.

To explore these award-winning products and discover more breakthroughs shaping the future, visit the Taiwan Excellence website at the link: Taiwan Excellence - Official

