New Delhi [India], June 24: The aesthetic surgery industry is often clouded by unrealistic ideals and aggressive marketing. Handa Aesthetics, founded by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Arjun Handa and Dr. Shruti Marwah Handa, is a New Delhi-based clinic that promotes natural-looking results and ethical care, with a patient-first approach.

Since its inception in 2020, the clinic has been gaining popularity and a reputation due to the combined efforts and expertise of the husband-wife duo.

Dr. Arjun Handa, completed DNB in plastic surgery from R&R Hospital, and is known for his precision in body contouring, breast procedures, and reconstructive surgery, has a sharp clinical eye to assist the team. Dr. Shruti Marwah Handa, a Gold Medalist who completed MCh in Plastic Surgery from AIIMS. Finishing top of her class, she specializes in facial aesthetics and non-invasive rejuvenation. The couple brings a dual consultation model that enables the clinic to differentiate itself within the market. Clients benefit from the combined experience and perspective of the two renowned doctors. Combined with the joint expertise of more than 40 years, their empathetic approach and personalized care have resulted in widespread patient trust.

The clinic boasts of advanced technology like VASER liposuction, Piezotome for Rhinoplasty, and Soprano for Laser hair reduction, everything under one roof. Due to the expertise of the doctors and the advanced technology, clients go through the fastest possible recovery time for the procedures, as almost 90% of the surgeries are done without drains, it fastens the recovery process even more.

"There is a lot of skepticism around aesthetic procedures in India, mostly because of unsuccessful cases, lack of awareness, and stigma regarding these procedures. We wanted to change that through safe, honest, and individualized practices," shares Dr. Arjun Handa.

"We believe in subtle enhancements instead of exaggerated features," shares Dr. Shruti Marwah Handa. Following their mission of increasing awareness and destigmatizing aesthetic procedures, Handa Aesthetics launched the "Face Forward" campaign to spread awareness about safe cosmetic procedures, while challenging the taboo and skepticism around aesthetic procedures. By establishing themselves as leading voices in the industry and focusing on their "Natural Aesthetics" -- a philosophy that "enhances without erasing identity", the Handa doctors have often been featured in multiple print and digital media.

In addition to serving local clientele, the clinic has become a destination for international patients seeking high-quality, affordable care, who are provided complete support with visa, travel and accommodation. It also functions as a training ground for young surgeons, making it one of the few practices in India actively mentoring the next generation of ethical aesthetic professionals.

