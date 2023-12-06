NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6: Galgotias University's School of Law recently hosted a thought-provoking dialogue on the journey of budding lawyers, featuring esteemed guests, Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court of India, former Delhi High Court Judge Professor J.R. Midha, and other dignitaries.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, setting an auspicious tone for the evening.

Aradhana Galgotia, Director of Operations at Galgotias University, expressed, "I am delighted to extend a heartfelt welcome to our esteemed guests. It is truly a matter of great fortune for both our institution and the university family to have the presence of the distinguished Justice of our country, Justice Rajesh Bindal. I cannot overstate the significance of Justice Bindal's role in shaping our nation's judicial system. His invaluable contributions serve as a beacon of inspiration for all, especially our law students, who stand to gain immensely from the profound lessons embedded in Justice Bindal's journey."

Chancellor Sunil Galgotias addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of knowledge infused with passion. He highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian justice system in the nation and urged students to diligently pursue their goals through hard work and dedication.

Renowned former judge and Professor J.R. Midha, with over 13 years of service at the Delhi High Court, shed light on the evolution of the Indian education system. Emphasising the paramount importance of ethics and honesty in one's profession, he applauded Justice Rajesh Bindal's exceptional track record of disposing of over 80 thousand cases in Chandigarh. Currently serving as Professor Emeritus at Galgotias University, Justice Midha imparts invaluable lessons to law students, focusing on the Fundamentals of Law, Communication Skills, and Rational Thinking.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, in his address said, "This age is of knowledge and the transformative impact of the internet. There is a need for practical application of knowledge in real-life situations, and the importance of continuous effort in the pursuit of success. While concerns exist about the backlog of cases, the government is actively working to tackle the issue, despite challenges posed by staff shortages."

The program concluded with the guests being honoured with Ashok Pillar, mementos, and shawls. Prof. Namita Malik, Dean of the School of Law, expressed gratitude and highlighted the transformative power of knowledge and mentorship. The event was skillfully conducted by Dr. Bani Sharma and Dr Priyam, with the presence of other faculty members and students adding to the success of the event.

Galgotias University, located in Uttar Pradesh and sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society began operations in the 2011-2012 academic session and welcomed its first batch of students in July 2011. Since then, it has grown to have more than 30,000 students. Presently, it houses 17 schools offering a diverse range of programs, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Recognized as one of India's top universities, Galgotias University has achieved a 5-star rating by QS in Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Innovation, and Academic Development. Additionally, its fifth position in India for Patent Filing reflects its commitment to innovation and research. The School of Law has earned impressive rankings, securing the 3rd position in UP and the 11th position in India according to the India Today-MDRA survey 2023. Positioned at the forefront of the education sector, Galgotias University remains steadfast in its dedication to the UN's sustainable development goals.

