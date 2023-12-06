The Electoral Commission of the National Professional Football League (LALIGA) confirmed Javier Tevas Medrano as president of the Spanish league (La Liga) on Tuesday. Tebas was the only candidate running for the position that he first took over in 2013. He will remain in charge until 2027. The league said Tebas will be officially confirmed as president on Dec. 14. However, if no appeals are lodged against the resolutions of the Electoral Commission, Tevas may unanimously be elected as President before the deadline for lodging appeals. Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Declan Rice's Last Minute Goal Help Gunners Move 5 Points Clear of Liverpool in EPL Title Race (Watch Video Highlights Here).

Acknowledgments have been made to the 61-year-old lawyer for his successful restructuring of the league's broadcast rights sales as well as for his improvements to the league's overall finances and those of the teams. He wants to help the Spanish league challenge the English Premier League's hegemony on the international stage. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and the Spanish soccer federation authorities frequently disagree with the outspoken Tebas.

