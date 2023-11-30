VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30: Instashield, a medtech wellness company, participated in The 6th World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM) being held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The event is expected to bring forth numerous valuable insights into disaster management for various dignitaries and experts in the space, which further can be translated into practical actions to save the State from natural disasters.

World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM) brought together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and explore cutting-edge strategies for disaster management and work towards the response.

At the WCDM, Instashield had the distinct honor of hosting Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at its booth. The Chief Minister, known for his commitment to public welfare, took keen interest in Instashield's innovative medtech and wellness offerings designed to enhance both individual and community resilience in the face of disasters. Instashield's booth at the WCDM served as a hub of activity, attracting attention with its state-of-the-art solutions aimed at addressing various aspects of wellness. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Instashield's team of experts, who provided insightful demonstrations and discussions on the company's groundbreaking products.

"We are honored to have been a part of the World Congress on Disaster Management and to have had Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji visit our booth. Instashield is committed to developing solutions that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities, especially in times of crisis," said Hitesh M Patel, Promoter and Director, Instashield.

Instashield's focus on holistic wellness solutions aligns with the broader theme of the WCDM, which emphasizes the importance of comprehensive disaster management strategies. The company's innovative medtech product aims to empower individuals and communities with the tools they need to proactively address health and safety concerns, fostering a culture of preparedness.

Instashield's participation in events like the WCDM reflects its dedication to collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and staying abreast of the latest developments in disaster management.WCDM saw participation of more than 50 countries from all over the world. The event inaugural day of the event was graced by Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami , Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Uttarakhand Disaster Management, Dr S. Anand Babu, President & Convener, Disaster Management, Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS), Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, environmentalist, Dr. Mahantesh, founder of Samarthan International Bangalore, Rajendra Ratnoo, IAS, and Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management, Smt Radha Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Uttarakhand Government, Dr. SS Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, Shomie Sharpe, UN Resident Coordinator, Admiral DK Joshi, Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Prof Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions.

Instashield India Private Limited, a company registered in Hyderabad (Telangana) India as a Private Limited entity in August 2017. It envisions developing and delivering world-class health care Medical Device Technology products at reasonable prices for higher accessibility and affordability to the market.

