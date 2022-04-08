New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/SRV): Institute of Law, Nirma University (ILNU), one of the leading institutes offering legal education and a constituent Institution of Nirma University, accredited with NAAC 'A+' grade has opened admissions for their flagship courses, B.A., LL.B (Hons) and B.Com., LL.B (Hons) for the year 2022.

Aspirants keen to pursue a career in law, can register and fill in ILNU application form, after applying for CLAT 2022. The admissions shall be based on the inter se All India CLAT Rank 2022. Aspirants can only apply online via the institute's official website and complete the entire application process by May 10, 2022.

Aspirants applying to ILNU should have passed higher secondary/ intermediate examinations (10+2) or its equivalent examinations with not less than 45 per cent aggregate marks by the date of declaration of ILNU merit. The eligibility age criteria will be the same as prescribed by the CLAT 2022 authority. In order to progress with the application process, aspirants have to register themselves by creating a Login Account on ILNU's website. Aspirants who do not have an account will not be eligible to apply for admissions. Hence, aspirants are advised to read the guidelines carefully before filling-up the application.

Approved by the Bar Council of India, ILNU's B.A., LL.B (Hons) and B.Com., LL.B (Hons) are a five-year integrated law programme that is spread over ten semesters. Both the programmes ensure professional preparation wherein students can integrate theory, doctrine, and practice and develop a quest for research and inquiry. In addition, both the programmes have a set of elective courses spanning Law and Public Policy, Corporate Governance, International taxation, Human Rights/ International Humanitarian Law, Goods and Service Tax, among others.

Dr Madhuri Parikh, Director and Dean, Faculty of Law, Institute of Law, Nirma University said, "It is our mission to provide holistic development of students in the journey towards academic excellence in legal systems. To achieve our means, we have leveraged new-age technologies to offer cutting edge learning opportunities to our students and nurture effective and socially responsible individuals. With the announcement of the opening of admissions, we at ILNU, look forward to welcoming our new batch of students."

ILNU offers outcome-based learning backed by a robust academic delivery system and interaction with renowned lawyers, judges, law teachers, and scholars. It focuses on dynamic undergraduate, postgraduate, executive diploma, and doctoral academic programmes to help individuals embark and strengthen their legal careers. Staying abreast with the changing times, ILNU has innovated its curriculum and enhanced practical and experiential learning courses for students. Along with establishing the Legal Incubation Centre, implementing specially designed clinical courses with a practical approach and offering foreign language courses of international importance, the institute emphasizes academic orientation in tandem with internship training programs that carry credits each semester.

Students at the institute can also avail of mentorship services and partake in the Legal Aid Clinic for societal outreach and clinical training. They are also encouraged to participate in seminars, moot courts, etc, at the National and International levels. Driven by a robust academic delivery system and streamlined assessment mechanisms, students at ILNU benefit from active learning through ICT-based technologies.

Further, the institute has student exchange and research collaboration with prominent institutions such as Coventry University, PennState Dickinson Law, Strathmore University, University of Johannesburg, among others, to offer world-class education and global immersion opportunities.

Institute of Law, Nirma University has been at the forefront of legal education by embodying the principles of justice education, excellence, and professionalism. The institute has imparted quality legal education and produced new generation lawyers, leaders, and policymakers.

To know more, please visit: https://law.nirmauni.ac.in/

