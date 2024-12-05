New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Recognizing the critical importance of submarine telecommunication cables in global connectivity, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) have jointly launched an International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience.

According to the Ministry of Communications, this initiative brings together a 40-member panel of ministers, regulatory authorities, and telecom experts from around the world to address growing challenges and vulnerabilities faced by submarine cables, which carry 99 per cent of the world's internet traffic and support essential services like commerce, finance, digital health, and education.

India will be represented on the panel by Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), highlighting the nation's strategic role in global submarine cable infrastructure.

India is a vital hub in the global submarine cable network, hosting 17 international subsea cables across 14 landing stations in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Cochin, Tuticorin, and Trivandrum.

These cables, with a total lit capacity of 138.606 Tbps, play a crucial role in handling global data traffic. Key Indian telecom players like Tata Communications, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL operate cable landing stations, while new projects by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel aim to enhance capacity and connectivity further.

India's inclusion in the Advisory Body underscores its significant contribution to global digital infrastructure and its commitment to ensuring the resilience of submarine cable systems.

The International Advisory Body will be co-chaired by H.E. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of Portugal's ANACOM.

The diverse panel includes representatives from both small island nations and large economies, reflecting a wide range of perspectives on the challenges and solutions for cable resilience.

The inaugural meeting of the body will take place virtually on December 12, 2024, followed by an in-person gathering during the Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, in February 2025.

The group will meet biannually to consult on policies, infrastructure, and best practices to strengthen submarine cable systems.

Submarine cables face a host of vulnerabilities, with 150-200 faults reported annually due to factors such as fishing, anchoring, natural hazards, and equipment failure.

These disruptions can have severe economic and security consequences, affecting millions of people globally.

The Advisory Body will focus on promoting best practices to prevent damage, mitigate risks, and enable rapid repair of these systems.

It will also address challenges posed by aging infrastructure, increasing data traffic, and environmental threats, while encouraging sustainable practices and efficient deployment of new cable systems.

The ITU and ICPC initiative aims to foster international collaboration to safeguard this indispensable infrastructure. With more than 500 active and planned submarine cable systems worldwide, disruptions to these cables can lead to significant economic instability and internet access outages.

India's participation in the Advisory Body brings its technological expertise and strategic influence to the global stage. Dr Neeraj Mittal's involvement ensures that India will play a key role in shaping policies for submarine cable resilience, reflecting the country's growing prominence in the global digital economy. (ANI)

