New Delhi, December 5: Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle is now available at INR 10,000 less than the launch price. The CNG bike from Bajaj Auto was launched in India, offering a dual-engine option, allowing the riders to seamlessly change from petrol to CNG. Bajaj Auto launched this bike with multiple variants , including drum, drum LED, and disc LED.

Bajaj Auto became the first company in the world to introduce a bike that ran on compressed natural gas and petrol. The model comes with a 125cc engine and was launched at a starting price of INR 95,000 for the Drum variant. This bike was officially announced in the Indian market in July 2024, and after nearly six months, the company lowered the prices of its models. Revolt Motors Goes Global With RV 400, Inaugurates 1st International Revolt Store in Colombo, Sri Lanka (See Pics).

The Bajaj Freedom price in India for the Drum LED variant started at INR 1.05 lakh, and the Freedom Disc LED was available at INR 1.10 lakh, all ex-showroom prices. However, with the latest price cuts, the bike has become affordable, with up to INR 10,000 cut in the price.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Bike Price Cuts Now

Compared to the old prices, the entry-level Bajaj Freedom 125 variant is available at INR 89,997. The Drum LED variant price now starts at INR 95,002. Besides, the price of the top Disc LED variant of Freedom 125 remains unchanged. It is available at the same INR 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Open 4,000 EV Stores on December 20 Across India, Ola CEO Calls It Will Be ‘Biggest Single-Day Opening Ever’.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Specifications and Features

Bajaj Auto's CNG bike comes with a 125cc single-cylinder engine capable of generating 9.5 PS maximum power and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine runs on both petrol and CNG and comes with a five-speed gearbox. The bike offers a 2-litre CNG tank and a 2-litre petrol tank. The bike has a simple, lightweight design and is available in district colour options. The riders can buy Ebony Black/Red, Racing Red, Pewter Grey/Yellow, Ebony Black/Grey, Caribbean Blue, or Pewter Grey/Black.

