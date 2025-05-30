VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: The Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards-2025 was organized by Network Express in Mumbai on 20th May 2025. In which International Business Coach Sunil Gupta was honored with the Direct Selling Industry's highest award 'Lifetime Achievement Award-2025'.

The aim of this prestigious summit was to empower individuals, promote growth and honour outstanding achievements in the direct selling industry as well as bring together top direct selling professionals, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Sunil Gupta's 25 years of experience and his team's online/offline trainings have helped more than ten thousand families to earn good income and 3500 people to become millionaires. Along with this, thousands of people also got a golden opportunity to improve their financial condition through direct selling idea. He is also an International Happiness Coach and Co-Founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra (India), which has millions follower in more than 200 countries. He also conducts Certified Online Happiness Coach Course which is also available on Yogapath App.

Network Express has been organizing such events for many years which is committed to empowering the direct selling community and is dedicatedly working towards the growth and innovation of this industry.

