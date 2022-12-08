New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune (SIT Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) hosted the 1st International Conference on Recent and Future Trends in Smart Electronics System and Manufacturing (SESMIC 2022) for faculty, industry experts and research scholars from India and abroad on 1st, 2ndand 3rd December 2022. This conference was sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research DSIR, New Delhi. Also, it is in collaboration with the University of Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director of SIT, Pune and Dean, Faculty of Engineering, SIU was the Conference General Chair, Dr Nitin Khedkar, Dy Director (Administration), Dr. Arundhati Warke, Dy Director (Academics) was the conference co-general chair. Dr Pritesh Shah, Head of E&TC and Dr Ujwala Kshirsagar were the Conference chair. The conveners of the program were Dr Prasad Kantipudi and Dr Durgesh Nandan.

The main objectives of this conference were to create access to knowledge and research collaboration under one umbrella. In addition, the conference also promoted innovations by students and entrepreneurs by conducting Hackathons, and Panel discussions to support and promote the policy of "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The inaugural ceremony was held on 1st December at 10.00 am. Dr Harmandeep Singh, Major General, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (MGEME) of Southern Command of Indian Army, Ministry of Defense, Govt of India was the Chief Guest and Prof. Dr PSV Natraj, Professor, IIT Bombay was the guest of honour. Maj Gen Harmandeep Singh enlightened about how the Government of India has taken initiatives to increase the share of the manufacturing sector through campaigns like "Make in India," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0". Prof. P.S.V. Natrajan appreciated how the title of the conference, "International conference on recent and future trends for smart cities, Electronics Systems and Manufacturing" is appropriate for today's world. Dr Ujwala Kshirsagar, Conference Chair spoke about the conference. Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT appreciated and described the importance of Smart Electronics System and Manufacturing. Conference proceedings were also released with the declaration of the opening of the conference by the chief guest and the dignitaries of the dais. Further, Dr Pritesh Shah, Head of E&TC delivered the vote of thanks.

The conference had five keynotes and invited speakers as Prof. Ajith Abraham, Director MIR Labs, United States; Dr Sawal Hamid Ali, Professor Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia; Dr Bhanu Sood, Chief Engineer, NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, United States; Dr Mohd Helmy Abd Wahab, Senior Lecturer, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia and Dr Mrinal Bachute, Associate Professor, SIT Pune.

The conference had Hackathon, technical sessions for polytechnic students, Pre-conference sessions by Dr. Rahee Walambe, Dr Sumit Kumar and industry expert sessions by AD Instrumentation and Tech Mahindra as well as Ph.D. scholar Symposium.

The conference was having 4 tracks for paper presentations like Electronics System Designs & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Robotics & Automation and Communication and Information Technology. Likewise, Hackathon had idea submission in 4 tracks like Agri-tech, Health tech, Edu tech and Socio Tech.

Totally 102 papers were received for different tracks out of which 35 quality papers were selected for Scopus-indexed publication with an acceptance ratio of 35%. For the Hackathon out of 161 ideas, 40 of the best ideas with solutions were selected.

In the valedictory ceremony, Chief Guest Dr Ketan Kotecha addressed and greeted all participants, and faculty and declared the awards of Hackathon, Best paper award and research symposium. For the Hackathon 1st Prize goes to Shreeram Shanmuga Sundaram and his team from PCCOE & Research, Pune; 2nd Prize goes to Aneesh Pandit and team, Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Engineering, Pune and 3rd prize goes to Nishchay and the team from SIT, Pune. Best paper awards were given to Snehal Rajput, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gujarat; Aditya Patnaik, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore; Rashmi Moray, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Range hills, Kirkee, Pune. Also, Ph.D. scholars Abha Mahajan got 1st prize and Gargi Joshi got the 2nd prize in Ph. D. scholar symposium.

Towards the end of the conference, Dr Durgesh Nandan, Convenor, delivered the vote of thanks. With lots of deliberations and discussion among research scholars, academia and industry experts, Conference SESMIC 2022 ended on a high note. Dr Nitin Khedkar, Dr Arundhati Warke, Dr Pritesh Shah, Dr Ujwala Kshirsagar, Dr Prasad Kantipudi, Dr Durgesh Nandan, Dr Harikrishnan R and Dr Aditya Jain along with faculty of SIT, Pune, took lots of efforts to make the event successful.

