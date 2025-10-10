PNN

New Delhi [India], October 10: The International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS) 2025 concluded triumphantly from 26 to 28 September 2025 at the prestigious Hotel Hennessy Park, Ebène, Mauritius, marking a landmark event in global musculoskeletal education and collaboration.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Episode on 'KBC 17': Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar Continue Heartwarming 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Tradition of Celebrating Big B's Special Day (Watch Video).

Jointly organized by the Jaipur Institute of Pain and Sports Injuries (JIPSI)-- a Centre of Excellence in sports injury and musculoskeletal care -- and the Radiological Society of Mauritius, the summit brought together over 90 specialist and super-specialist doctors from 16+ countries, including the UK, Europe, Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia), South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Mauritius. The presence of an eminent international faculty from the United States, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, South Africa, and India emphasized the summit's truly global stature in modern musculoskeletal practice.

Inauguration and Opening CeremonyThe summit was inaugurated by notable dignitaries:

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in 7v7 Celebrity Match During GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai Event?.

Hon. Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius

Hon. Mrs. Eileen Karen Lee Chin Foo Kune-Bacha, Junior Minister for Youth and Sports, Mauritius

Mr. Vimarsh Aryan, Deputy High Commissioner, Indian Embassy in Mauritius

Dr. Sookha Manish Rai, Chairman, Medical Council of Mauritius

Ms. Nirmala Jeetah, Director, Bio-Industry and Project Development, Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius

Their presence underscored the strong synergy between government, healthcare, and academia, while positioning Mauritius as a regional hub for international medical education.

Three Days of Immersive Learning

Day 1 - Musculoskeletal MRI Workshop: Participants engaged in interactive, case-based learning, analyzing real-world musculoskeletal MRI cases with live evaluation and expert discussion.

Day 2 - Hands-on Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Workshop: Featuring 14 ultrasound machines and 14 faculty-led stations, this workshop overcame significant logistical challenges to provide an immersive experience in live scanning, anatomy, and pathology.

Day 3 - Musculoskeletal and Sports Interventions Workshop: Delegates honed interventional skills, performing ultrasound-guided and fluoroscopy-guided procedures, bridging the gap between imaging and therapeutic care.

A Unique Workshop-Only FormatDeparting from traditional conference formats, IMS 2025 emphasized interactive, skill-based workshops with no didactic lectures. Its theme, "From Diagnosis to Treatment," captured the essence of hands-on, practice-driven learning.

A Global Platform for CollaborationWith faculty across six continents and participants from 16 nations, IMS 2025 set a new benchmark in musculoskeletal radiology and sports medicine education, proving that immersive, practical formats foster lasting professional partnerships.

Looking Ahead - IMS 3.0 in Abu Dhabi 2026Building on Mauritius' success, organizers announced IMS 3.0, to be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2026, continuing the mission to advance global musculoskeletal education through innovation, interaction, and international collaboration. Please visit for more information: https://www.mskis.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)