New Delhi [India], April 19: As summer arrives, international travel is on a steep rise. Tourist visa applications for summer 2025 have surged by 68% compared to last year, reflecting a significant shift. Travel is no longer a luxury but has become an essential part of the Indian lifestyle. Popular destinations, such as Schengen countries, the United States, and the UAE, are seeing unprecedented demand, particularly among Gen Z travellers, who seek unique cultural experiences.

However, as more people travel, the chances of facing disruptions such as lost baggage, flight cancellations, or medical emergencies are higher. These unexpected setbacks can quickly turn a dream holiday into a financial burden. This is where travel insurance becomes crucial.

"A well-planned holiday should be about adventure and relaxation, not worries. International travel insurance provides peace of mind by covering unexpected events, allowing you to focus on making memories rather than managing risks." - Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram

Securing a comprehensive travel insurance policy should be at the top of your summer holiday checklist in 2025.

Medical Emergencies Abroad Can Be Expensive

Falling ill or getting injured in a foreign country can result in substantial medical bills. This is especially true in places like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, where healthcare expenses are pretty high. A single-day hospitalisation expense in the United States can be as high as $2260, while a two-week travel insurance policy can be almost a fraction of that cost. Travel insurance covers hospitalisation and even emergency evacuations, ensuring you receive timely care without the stress of high costs.

Flight Cancellations and Delays Can Disrupt Your Plans

During peak travel season, flight cancellations and delays are frequent. This can be primarily due to adverse weather conditions, technical issues, or airline disruptions. International travel insurance provides reimbursement for accommodation, meals, and alternative transport arrangements, ensuring your plans stay on track.

Lost or Delayed Baggage Can Ruin Your Trip

Losing your luggage or passport can be a nightmare. International travel insurance covers:

* Lost baggage compensation for personal belongings.

* Delayed baggage allowance for emergency purchases.

* Passport replacement assistance to help you navigate foreign bureaucracy stress-free.

According to a survey, two in five Indian travellers experienced delayed or lost baggage over the past two years. Moreover, the percentage of damaged luggage incidents rose from 35% to 50% in the last year.

Trip Cancellations and Interruptions Can Lead to Financial Losses

Unforeseen events such as family emergencies and natural disasters can force you to cancel your trip. International travel insurance reimburses non-refundable expenses, such as flights and hotel bookings, so you don't suffer financial losses.

Emergency Evacuation and Repatriation Provide Critical Support

In extreme situations, such as political unrest, natural disasters, or severe medical emergencies, international travel insurance helps you to get to a safe medical facility or back home. Some policies even cover the cost of bringing a loved one's remains home in case of an unfortunate death abroad.

"Getting hospitalised abroad can be extremely expensive. This especially holds for countries where healthcare costs are high. In such cases, having an international travel insurance policy ensures you receive quality medical care without worrying about hospital bills, emergency treatment, or evacuation." - Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram

Stay Insured, Travel Stress-Free

Whether you are a young traveller embarking on a solo adventure trip, a family planning a dream vacation, or a business professional working on the go, Royal Sundaram has been safeguarding travellers for years. Our international travel insurance is tailored to meet the unique needs of different regions, providing comprehensive protection against medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and other related risks. No matter where your journey takes you, travel with confidence, knowing you are backed by a policy designed for peace of mind.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)