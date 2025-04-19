Mumbai, April 19: CMF Phone 2 Pro and Nothing Phone 3 - two of the highly anticipated smartphones from Nothing company will launch this year with several key design upgrades and improvements in the specifications and features. Compared to the previous generation devices, these smartphones may have more to offer at a very competitive price. CMF Phone 2 Pro launch is confirmed on April 28, 2025, in India with CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2a and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch this year around Q3 2025a, as confirmed by company CEO Carl Pei. It will be the successor of Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in 2023. Nothing launched any other flagship smartphone in two years; therefore, Nothing Phone (3) can be the most anticipated smartphone for the fans of the UK's smartphone brand. Realme 14T 5G Launch in India on April 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Design Image

Built for light, depth and detail. Redesigned from the inside out. CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/rID9INz7KU — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025

Nothing Phone 3 Coming in Q3 2025

Q3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is expected to be INR 21,999. The smartphone will likely have a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may boast a 16MP camera. The device may run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The design will be slightly different from the previous CMF Phone 1 but will largely continue the same look. It may have a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. One UI 7 Update: Samsung Resumes Rollout of OS for Galaxy S24 Devices After a Week’s Pause; Check Features and Other Details.

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 price is expected to be between INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 in India. The Phone 3 will likely come with several AI features and major design changes while keeping the same Glyph Interface Light and transparent back panel. The smartphone may have an Android 15-based operating system, a 64MP+50MP+32MP rear camera setup with OIS and a 32MP selfie shooter. It may have a Snapdragon processor (no information available yet), a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, and Qi wireless and reverse charging, which is also expected. More details are yet to be leaked before the official launch.

