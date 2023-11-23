PNN

New Delhi [India], November 23: Pranaasi, the brainchild of the talented 23-year-old jewellery designer Prishita Kharbanda, unveils a mesmerizing collection that redefines sophistication in the realm of fine jewellery. Pranaasi specializes in Polki, Diamond, and Gemstone creations, showcasing an exquisite array of designs across categories such as Necklaces, Bangles, Earrings, and Rings.

Prishita Kharbanda, the creative force behind Pranaasi, brings a fresh perspective to the world of jewellery design. Her innovative approach blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in pieces that are both timeless and on-trend.

The Polki collection, adorned with uncut diamonds, reflects the rich heritage of Indian jewellery artistry. Pranaasi's Diamond range exudes brilliance and luxury, offering a selection of meticulously crafted pieces that capture the essence of glamour. The Gemstone collection, featuring a vibrant array of precious stones, adds a pop of colour to every ensemble.

The commitment that Pranaasi provides in the realm of excellence is evident in every piece, meticulously crafted to perfection with unwavering precision. From intricately designed necklaces that make a statement to delicate yet striking earrings, each creation is a testament to the passion that bespokes her love for jewellery design.

"Pranaasi is an embodiment of my passion for crafting timeless beauty. Each piece is a heartfelt fusion of tradition and innovation, designed to adorn the spirit and celebrate the elegance of every wearer" says Prishita Kharbanda.

