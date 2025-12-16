VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Inventure Academy today announced that its students have won five Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards for the 2024-25 examination series, including four Top in the World distinctions and one Top in India recognition. These global honours place Inventure among a select group of schools worldwide whose learners have achieved the highest possible performance at an international level.

The Top in the World awards were secured by:

* Akshaj Goel for Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (Without Coursework), November 2024

* Akshaj Goel for Cambridge IGCSE Additional Mathematics, June 2025

* Avni Agarwal for Cambridge IGCSE Chemistry, March 2025

* Vittal Iyengar for Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (Without Coursework), November 2024

The Top in India award was secured by:

* Sohan Chakravarthy Talla for Cambridge International AS Level Computer Science, June 2025

With these results, Inventure Academy's total Cambridge Outstanding Learner distinctions now stand at 61 since 2010, a milestone that reflects consistent academic strength over more than a decade.

"These results matter deeply to us because they reflect what we're striving to do at a much larger level," said Nooraine Fazal, Founder and CEO, Inventure Academy. "Our goal is to transform education in India while nurturing a genuine love for learning in every learner -- students and teachers alike. When learning is rooted in depth, clarity and intellectual curiosity, excellence becomes a natural outcome."

While Inventure Academy is widely recognised for its leadership programs, entrepreneurship, innovation, arts, sports and service learning, the school has made intentional investments over the years to build deep academic rigour. Excellence is built through strong curriculum design, inquiry-driven classrooms, continuous teacher development and clear expectations of conceptual mastery.

In recent years, Inventure has strengthened core academics through a set of focused initiatives. The Mathematics curriculum across Primary and Middle School has been revitalised through the Centre of Excellence. At the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, scientific thinking has been deepened through the Science Beyond Curriculum programme, which enables Grades 9-12 students to undertake guided research projects. Some of these are published in Scientific Inventurer, our in-house research journal. In addition, several student research initiatives are supported through collaborations with external organisations such as the Prayoga Institute of Education Research, whose Anveshana programme empowers high-school students to pursue original scientific inquiry. In parallel, the Computer Science curriculum has been redesigned to reinforce computational thinking, practical application and industry relevance across grades.

These Cambridge honours come in the same academic year that Inventure Academy achieved top national recognition in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26. The Whitefield-Sarjapur campus was ranked the #1 Ivy League Day School in India with a 5-star rating. The Yeshwanthpur campus was named the #1 Emerging High-Potential School in the country. Inventure's partner government school, Ramagondanahalli Government School, was ranked the #1 Government School in Karnataka. These independent national rankings further reaffirm the school's academic and institutional strength.

Together, the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards and the EducationWorld rankings underline a simple reality. Inventure Academy's education model does not separate strong academics from broader learning. It builds both with equal seriousness.

As Inventure celebrates its learners and faculty for these global achievements, the school continues to invest in a learning culture where rigour, relevance and joy coexist, and where academic excellence is a natural outcome of purposeful education.

About Inventure Academy

Inventure Academy, founded in 2005 and ranked #1 Day School in India in 2024 and 2025 by the EducationWorld India School Rankings, is committed to nurturing 100,000 changemakers through holistic education, innovation labs, changemaker and community outreach programs.

